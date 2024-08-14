Town Closing In On Swedish International

Wednesday, 14th Aug 2024 14:39 Town are closing in on the loan signing of Napoli’s Swedish international midfielder Jens Cajuste. The 25-year-old had been near to joining Brentford on a loan with a view to a £10 million permanent signing, however, that switch broke down after the Gothenburg-born schemer apparently failed a medical. Now, according to various Italian reports, Cajuste is very close to joining Town on loan with no clause relating to a later purchase with talks regarding personal terms ongoing. Cajuste, who has won 23 full caps, started his career in Sweden with Örgryte IS before moving on to Denmark’s Midtjylland and then Reims in France. He joined Napoli for €12 million (£10 million) a year ago, signing a five-year deal. Last season, he recorded two assists in 26 appearances for Napoli without scoring. Town have been looking to add to their midfield ranks, having so far made no additions in that area of their squad. Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips is also a target, while former Brighton man Steven Alzate has been on trial. If the deal is concluded, Cajuste would become Town's first loan signing of the summer. Premier League clubs are allowed only two domestic loans at one time, four over the course of a season, as well as six international loans, although with exemptions relating to players under-21. Town’s last Swedish player was striker Jonas Axeldal, who was a member of the squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000. The Blues’ only other Swede was loanee forward Niklas Gudmundsson, who was in the side which reached the play-offs in 1996/97.

Photo: IMAGO/FOTOAGENZIA



Bluemike31 added 14:45 - Aug 14

Fails a medical so we can have him, jesus christ you couldn't make it up. -15

MickMillsTash added 14:46 - Aug 14

Presume he is a defensive midfielder with 2 assists, no goals in 26 games

Going to be tricky to make a song out this name. 1

RegencyBlue added 14:47 - Aug 14

Without knowing the full story of the failed medical this seems an odd move!



Are we panicking? -5

Leejames99 added 14:50 - Aug 14

0

AlexMathie added 14:51 - Aug 14

No, you’re panicking ;) 5

OldFart71 added 14:51 - Aug 14

Cajuste be a decent signing a) if true and b) Southampton, Leeds or Aston Villa don't decide that they will come in for him. 0

dubblue added 14:51 - Aug 14

It does seem strange on the face of it, but at least its just a loan, but as there is a limit on the number of loanees, it would be important whatever medical doubts there were have been resolved. 0

Wheels added 14:54 - Aug 14

Another schemer 2

Monkey_Blue added 14:57 - Aug 14

A failed medical can mean anything. Kevin Beattie would have failed any medical today for the last ten years of his career. Paul McGrath etc etc and I assume given he passed a medical for Napoli a year ago and played most of the season and isn’t currently seen as injured it’s nothing serious. It always amazes me on here how people who have no idea of details on a subject assume the people at the club are all morons. It’s the demand for signings and criticising the club with no idea why… almost suggesting we’ve not worked hard enough and can’t be bothered to add signings. Maybe he’s the new Sixto? 8

hunty21 added 14:57 - Aug 14

What more do you want , he's on loan so worth the risk and a he'll of a player I'm guessing u would settle for a travis side ways player such negativity mate 4

Stu_boy added 14:58 - Aug 14

There is a limit of 2 domestic loans, looks a tidy signing to partner morsy, assume we wouldn't be looking at adding phillips on loan as i would have thought a 2nd cm would be more likely to be a perm unless we are keeping a fair chunk back for other positions such as cf, lm and cb 0

John_Grose added 14:59 - Aug 14

It would seem that this is not our first choice signing but we undoubtedly need to strengthen in this area and someone with international and Serie A experience is clearly of decent quality so sounds like potentially a good addition, especially on loan so there is less financial risk. 1

Wheels added 15:00 - Aug 14

Did he actually fail his medical at Brentford? Not seen it reported as the reason that deal fell through 1

TomCruise added 15:00 - Aug 14

‘Failed a medical’ could mean anything and is not necessarily a sign of an injury prone player or a major issue. This guy has plaid plenty of games for Reims, Napoli and Midtjyland - the latter two teams also being in European competitions, plus 23 caps for Sweden since 2020. Sounds like a good option. Loan with no obligation to buy. Cajuste and Alzate I think would make two excellent additions to our midfield and cost is minimal. This is great business for a newly promoted club who are trying to improve a squad that has essentially been promoted a season or two ahead of time. 5

Dino_F added 15:02 - Aug 14

MickMillsTash



"Don't go changing, trying to please me.

I love Cajuste the way you are" 4

ITFCMatt1 added 15:08 - Aug 14

Fabrizio Romano said it was an issue with exchanging paperwork. Nothing has been said about failing a medical 3

FelixBlue4 added 15:10 - Aug 14

From the video looks a good player, and am I right in thinking will still have 2 domestic loans we can bring in ? 3

Lord_Mac added 15:12 - Aug 14

Even if there were an issue with a medical, there’s a world of difference between a loan player (us) and a permanent signing (Brentford). Our exposure is far less. 2

bringmeaKuqi added 15:12 - Aug 14

Seems a fairly low-risk option all things considered. Would happily see this one go through, but would think we need an eye on another CM either permanently or on loan too. 3

Monkey_Blue added 15:13 - Aug 14

ITFCMatt1… the point being that none of us know the details and even if a failed medical was the issue we wouldn’t be trying to sign him if we deemed It a problem. I trust the opinion of the club and even Romano more than people stropping on here who don’t have any insight into the actual facts. 0

JonDouglas4Ballondor added 15:15 - Aug 14

Callum O hare literally failed a medical before sheffield united and look how thats turned out... All these people writing the signing off already, finally some foreign talent being brought in, im all for it 0

BlueySwede added 15:17 - Aug 14

Would be great to have a swedish connection to ITFC again, and if McKenna wants him then that is enough for me. Still need more players in of course, but this is a start. 1

keighleyblue added 15:18 - Aug 14

wonder why Napoli are letting him go after only a year 0

WhitstableBlue added 15:22 - Aug 14

https://www.3addedminutes.com/sport/football/brentford/the-ps11m-deal-that-prove



Read this... Great signing! Read this... Great signing! 0

