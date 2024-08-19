Town Confirm Cajuste Loan Signing

Monday, 19th Aug 2024 19:00 Town have confirmed the season-long loan signing Sweden international Jens Cajuste from Napoli. Last week, the 25-year-old had been near to joining Brentford on a loan with a view to a £10 million permanent signing, however, that switch broke down, reportedly after the Gothenburg-born midfielder failed a medical. Subsequently, the Blues agreed a deal with the Serie A side and he underwent a medical on Friday before watching Saturday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool from the directors’ box with his family. Town are understood to have paid a €1.5 million (£1.3 million) loan fee with a mandatory €12 million (£10.2 million) buy-out should the Blues stay up.



“This feels great and I’m happy to be here,” Jens told TownTV. “It took a little while with the negotiations but I’m finally here and I’m very excited.



“I’ve had great conversations with the manager and this seems like a very interesting project. It’s an ambitious club and a team that is progressing.



“I’m a player that works hard and I want to contribute inattack and defence. I want to play as much as possible and I’ll be looking to get some good tackles in!”



Blues boss Kieran McKenna added: “We’re really happy to add Jens to the squad.



“He gives us another different profile to our midfield and puts us in a strong position in that department.



“Jens has a lot of experience across top leagues in Europe and in international football. He brings good physical and technical qualities to the squad and he is a very dedicated and committed professional.” Cajuste, who has won 23 full caps, started his career in Sweden with Örgryte IS before moving on to Denmark’s Midtjylland and then Reims in France. He joined Napoli for €12 million (£10 million) a year ago, signing a five-year deal. Last season, Cajuste, who has featured in the Champions League with Midtjylland and Napoli, recorded two assists in 26 appearances in Serie A without scoring. Premier League clubs are allowed only two domestic loans at one time, four over the course of a season, as well as six international loans, although with exemptions relating to players under-21. Town’s last Swedish player was striker Jonas Axeldal, who was a member of the squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000. The Blues’ only other Swede was loanee forward Niklas Gudmundsson, who was in the side which reached the play-offs in 1996/97.

londontractor85 added 19:04 - Aug 19

Welcome to Town Jens! 2

Lukeybluey added 19:05 - Aug 19

Look forward to seeing this lad play 2

bluejacko added 19:05 - Aug 19

Goodo!welcome 1

warktheline added 19:06 - Aug 19

Excellent news! Personally believe McKenna is still looking at getting another 2-3 quality players through the doors at Portman Road . 2

Guthrum added 19:06 - Aug 19

Good stuff! 1

Cakeman added 19:09 - Aug 19

Sounds like an excellent signing. Good to have more players with experience at a high level.

Excuse my thickness but what does this £10.2 million mandatory buyout mean?

Is this an option to buy him or something different? 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 19:12 - Aug 19

More good news, more good business. 0

Daninthecampo added 19:13 - Aug 19

@Cakeman it means if we stay up.we have to buy him for £10.2m 0

Counagoal added 19:13 - Aug 19

Cakeman, it means that we have to buy him for 10 mil if we stay up this season. May as well hand the money over now! 0

