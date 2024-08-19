Town Confirm Cajuste Loan Signing
Monday, 19th Aug 2024 19:00
Town have confirmed the season-long loan signing Sweden international Jens Cajuste from Napoli.
Last week, the 25-year-old had been near to joining Brentford on a loan with a view to a £10 million permanent signing, however, that switch broke down, reportedly after the Gothenburg-born midfielder failed a medical.
Subsequently, the Blues agreed a deal with the Serie A side and he underwent a medical on Friday before watching Saturday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool from the directors’ box with his family.
Town are understood to have paid a €1.5 million (£1.3 million) loan fee with a mandatory €12 million (£10.2 million) buy-out should the Blues stay up.
Cajuste, who has won 23 full caps, started his career in Sweden with Örgryte IS before moving on to Denmark’s Midtjylland and then Reims in France.
He joined Napoli for €12 million (£10 million) a year ago, signing a five-year deal. Last season, Cajuste, who has featured in the Champions League with Midtjylland and Napoli, recorded two assists in 26 appearances in Serie A without scoring.
Premier League clubs are allowed only two domestic loans at one time, four over the course of a season, as well as six international loans, although with exemptions relating to players under-21.
Town’s last Swedish player was striker Jonas Axeldal, who was a member of the squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000.
The Blues’ only other Swede was loanee forward Niklas Gudmundsson, who was in the side which reached the play-offs in 1996/97.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
