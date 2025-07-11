Probert Leaves Town For Liverpool Role

Friday, 11th Jul 2025 14:23 Town’s director of football operations Gary Probert has left the club to take on a role at Liverpool, TWTD understands. Probert joined the Blues in November 2021 having previously worked under Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton at Bristol City. Prior to his eight-year spell with the Robins, Probert was county development manager with Gloucestershire FA and before that was youth development manager and further education manager at Forest Green Rovers between 2005 and 2007. Probert’s position at Town saw him oversee recruitment, the academy, analysis, U21s and loans programme, playing a pivotal role in the development of emerging talent within the youth set-up. In May, Probert, who has a BSc in Sports Coaching from the University of Wales Institute, an UEFA A Licence and an FA Advanced Youth Award, graduated from the FA’s Technical Directors Course in May alongside Blues academy director Dmitri Halajko.

Photo: Action Images



OleTheKitMan added 14:24 - Jul 11

Ill be getting a new job soon! 0

FramlinghamBlue added 14:28 - Jul 11

I actually don’t think it’s a bad thing that Ashton’s old back room staff are being refreshed a bit. 0

cressi added 14:28 - Jul 11

One off Ashton's men never saw that coming plenty of jobs in all departments at Ipswich at the moment including players.

1

Cookieboy added 14:29 - Jul 11

We get relegated and all of a sudden the backroom staff leaves. Can't beat a bit of loyalty. !!!!! 0

muccletonjoe added 14:30 - Jul 11

Another one bites the dust 1

smithlarr added 14:34 - Jul 11

Good luck to him, can't fault the bloke for stepping up to a club like Liverpool; if they wanted him, it means he was good. 2

Marinersnose added 14:35 - Jul 11

Could Ashton be next ? Very interesting that the club are clearing the decks. -2

Monkey_Blue added 14:38 - Jul 11

We clearly have hired very well given the popularity of our backroom staff. I trust we will replace those leaving equally well. 3

ArnieM added 14:42 - Jul 11

....aaaaand another one leaves ! -2

bluesissy added 14:46 - Jul 11

Don't think the club will collapse losing this guy 0

wewerefamous added 14:57 - Jul 11

WIll the commercial exit turnstiles need repairing due to excessive wear, or will they swap it with the unused entry turnstiles used by new playing staff?? 0

