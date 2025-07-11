Probert Leaves Town For Liverpool Role
Friday, 11th Jul 2025 14:23
Town’s director of football operations Gary Probert has left the club to take on a role at Liverpool, TWTD understands.
Probert joined the Blues in November 2021 having previously worked under Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton at Bristol City.
Prior to his eight-year spell with the Robins, Probert was county development manager with Gloucestershire FA and before that was youth development manager and further education manager at Forest Green Rovers between 2005 and 2007.
Probert’s position at Town saw him oversee recruitment, the academy, analysis, U21s and loans programme, playing a pivotal role in the development of emerging talent within the youth set-up.
In May, Probert, who has a BSc in Sports Coaching from the University of Wales Institute, an UEFA A Licence and an FA Advanced Youth Award, graduated from the FA’s Technical Directors Course in May alongside Blues academy director Dmitri Halajko.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]