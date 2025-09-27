McKenna Named Manager of the Month
Friday, 10th Oct 2025 06:00
Town boss Kieran McKenna has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September.
The Blues won two, the 5-0 hammering of Sheffield United and 2-1 victory over Portsmouth, and drew one, at Bristol City, 1-1, during the month to get their season firmly up and running.
“I am happy to accept the award on behalf of all the staff at the club and thank them for the hard work they have put in since the start of pre-season,” McKenna said.
“We are pleased with the progress we are making and have had some good results in recent weeks, but we are all aware we need to keep pushing over what is a long and challenging season in the Championship.”
McKenna beat Preston’s Paul Heckingbottom, Nathan Jones of Charlton and QPR’s Julien Stephan to claim the gong.
The Northern Irishman has previously won the Championship award on two previous occasions, in September 2023 and March 2024, as well as the League One equivalent twice, in March and April 2023.
Jaden Philogene was nominated in the Player of the Month category but missed out on the award to Hull City’s Oli McBurnie.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.8 by The_Flashing_Smile
Bristol City 1:1 Ipswich Town, 30/09/2025
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.7 by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 2:1 Portsmouth, 27/09/2025
Championship Preview: Norwich City by ad_wilkin
The East Anglian derby. If there wasn’t already enough spice to this fixture we’ve now tipped in a whole bunch of chillis and followed that up by splashing in some tabasco.
Championship Preview: Bristol City by ad_wilkin
Last year's play-off semi-finalists were a bit of an unknown quantity coming into this season having lost manager Liam Manning to Norwich over the summer, but new boss Gerhard Struber has taken no time putting his mark on the side and getting them competing at the top end of the table once more.
Championship Preview: Portsmouth by ad_wilkin
Portsmouth are now in their second season in the Championship having finished a respectable 16th under John Mousinho last season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]