McKenna Named Manager of the Month

Friday, 10th Oct 2025 06:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September. The Blues won two, the 5-0 hammering of Sheffield United and 2-1 victory over Portsmouth, and drew one, at Bristol City, 1-1, during the month to get their season firmly up and running. “I am happy to accept the award on behalf of all the staff at the club and thank them for the hard work they have put in since the start of pre-season,” McKenna said. “We are pleased with the progress we are making and have had some good results in recent weeks, but we are all aware we need to keep pushing over what is a long and challenging season in the Championship.” McKenna beat Preston’s Paul Heckingbottom, Nathan Jones of Charlton and QPR’s Julien Stephan to claim the gong. The Northern Irishman has previously won the Championship award on two previous occasions, in September 2023 and March 2024, as well as the League One equivalent twice, in March and April 2023. Jaden Philogene was nominated in the Player of the Month category but missed out on the award to Hull City’s Oli McBurnie.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



NickITFC added 06:08 - Oct 10

Dammit! 0

BeachBlue added 06:53 - Oct 10

Okay, maybe it's old school, but I like the way the entire team is shown in the photo. It shows a real respect to the staff and keeps the teamwork spirit alive.



Also...



Oh, Sone Aluko! 0

