Kipre: I Always Call Him N'Golo

Sunday, 21st Dec 2025 11:01 by Kallum Brisset

Town defender Cédric Kipré has likened teammate Azor Matusiwa to World Cup and two-time Premier League-winning midfielder N’Golo Kanté.

Matusiwa has started all bar one of the Blues’ Championship matches so far this season, only missing October’s home defeat to Charlton Athletic through suspension.

The 27-year-old Dutchman joined the club from Rennes in the summer and currently heads the division for most interceptions by a single player.

Blues centre-half Kipré, who was also signed from French football in the close season, joining on an initial loan from relegated Reims, says having a player like Matusiwa in the side is a privilege.

“He’s very important,” he said. “I always call him N’Golo because he keeps running everywhere.

“I turn my head, he’s there. I turn there, he’s there. It’s amazing to have a player like this in your team. I’m pleased for him.

“I’m 100 per cent sure he can and he will [play at the highest level].”

Town returned to winning ways on Saturday, dispatching rock-bottom Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Portman Road to secure a third straight victory on home soil.

That result took the Blues to third in the Championship table at Christmas, but Kipré, who opened the scoring against the Owls, says more will be required in order to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

“It’s good but I try not to look too much at the table and take game after game. We will see at the end of the season,” the 29-year-old said.

“If we want to achieve our goal which is to get promoted, we have to be able to win game after game. Results are very important.

“We’re taking it game after game. We won, but it is back to work and focus on the other games.”

The next game in question is a Boxing Day trip to the capital to face Millwall, who have been one of the division’s surprise packages during the first half of the campaign.

The sixth-placed Lions have lost their last two matches, though, heading into the festive run of fixtures that is unique in English football compared to other European leagues.

Kipré said: “I don’t really know much about them, I just know that they’re in and around us in the table. It’s going to be a direct opponent, which is going to be a good game to take some points.

“It is a very tough place I remember, I’m not sure if I’ve won there. It’s going to be a hard and tough game as every game is in the Championship. I’m looking forward to it.

“Before I was in France, I was used to it. I enjoy this period of time, it’s good. We are the only country who plays at this time and I enjoy it. Less training, the better it is for me personally.”

In recent weeks, Kipré has enjoyed a consistent run in the Blues starting XI under boss Kieran McKenna.

For a time, he and Jacob Greaves often rotated on the left of the Town defence, but Kipré has started in each of the last six matches.

“We’re getting better and better,” he said of his partnership with captain Dara O’Shea. “We knew each other from before so it’s easy with him.

“I'm ready to play every game but it’s the manager’s decision. If he wants to do some rotations, I have to accept it.”

Conor Townsend has also played with Kipré before at former side West Bromwich Albion, but the left-back is currently out for the season with an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] injury picked up just a week before the start of the campaign.

On his unfortunate teammate, the Ivory Coast international added: “We give him the support that he needs. He’s also very strong mentally and he’s working hard to come back.”

Photo: Matchday Images