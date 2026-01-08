Humphreys Joins Huddersfield On Loan

Thursday, 8th Jan 2026 19:07 Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys has joined League One Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season. Humphreys, 22, had been the subject of interest from Wycombe Wanderers, where he spent last season loan and won the Chairboys’ Player of the Year gong. The Terriers, who are fourth in League One, are managed by former Blues’ first-team coach Lee Grant. “I’m absolutely delighted to bring Cameron to the club and look forward to working with him again on a daily basis. An energetic and exciting midfielder, he will provide qualities within central areas that are different to what we currently have available whilst complimenting our style of play and those operating around him,” Grant said. “Someone I’ve known for some time, he is an impressive young man on and off the pitch who has excelled at this level in the recent past. A player our supporters will enjoy having represent them, it’s brilliant to have completed this deal early in the transfer window to maximise his time with us.” Humphreys added: “Looking for the right opportunity during this transfer window to find an ambitious side to join for the second half of the season, it was immediately clear that Huddersfield Town was the perfect option for me. “A huge club with a long history and great fans, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to pull on the shirt. Working with manager Lee Grant again was obviously a huge appeal too, with the way he wants to play football and the desire of the team this season all really exciting for me. “This is a difficult league with lots of challenges within it, but I know what it takes to succeed and would love nothing more than to have that experience again. “We have a really strong squad and the infrastructure and facilities here are top class, so it reminds me a lot of Ipswich Town in many ways, with both teams sharing similar ambitions.” Humphreys, whose contract is up in the summer but with the club having an option for a further season, has rarely featured for the Blues this term, making three brief Championship sub appearances, in addition to his only start in the Carabao Cup. The academy product’s departure frees up a space in Town’s 25-man squad. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueWax added 19:13 - Jan 8

Good luck Cam, top pro and you will probably end the season with another promotion medal. 2

jas0999 added 19:15 - Jan 8

Great move for him ..wish Cam all the very best.look forward to seeing what he can do. 1

Nutkins_Return added 19:19 - Jan 8

Good move for him with Lee Grant being there. The only shame for me is I would have liked him to get good mins in the cup this weekend for us. Have a look at him in the team properly. But it's a good move. 1

Cookieboy added 19:20 - Jan 8

Excellent for Cam. Great potential under used at Portman road. Have no doubt he will be successful 1

bugblatter added 19:20 - Jan 8

Shame. Was looking forward to watching him run the game on Saturday. 0

AJW1971 added 19:22 - Jan 8

Good luck Cam

Probably a better chance of promotion with the terriers versus choir boys. If he does get promoted with them I can see the move being made permanent 0

RobITFC added 19:23 - Jan 8

Would have preferred a move to championship and Oxford but at least he is in good hands with Lee Grant. Good luck Cameron . 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:26 - Jan 8

Very pleased for CH. He deserves the chance to be playing regularly somewhere, as do Elkan Baggott and Fin Barbrook. Keeping young players at the club who are hardly ever going to get in the first team line up, stunts their progress. It's the right thing to do to give them the chance to play regularly, 0

ringwoodblue added 19:35 - Jan 8

Nice for him to link back up with Lee Grant but disappointing that’s it’s not a lower Championship club he’s going to.



I wish him every success with the Terriers 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments