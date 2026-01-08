Humphreys Joins Huddersfield On Loan
Thursday, 8th Jan 2026 19:07
Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys has joined League One Huddersfield Town on loan for the rest of the season.
Humphreys, 22, had been the subject of interest from Wycombe Wanderers, where he spent last season loan and won the Chairboys’ Player of the Year gong.
The Terriers, who are fourth in League One, are managed by former Blues’ first-team coach Lee Grant.
“I’m absolutely delighted to bring Cameron to the club and look forward to working with him again on a daily basis. An energetic and exciting midfielder, he will provide qualities within central areas that are different to what we currently have available whilst complimenting our style of play and those operating around him,” Grant said.
“Someone I’ve known for some time, he is an impressive young man on and off the pitch who has excelled at this level in the recent past. A player our supporters will enjoy having represent them, it’s brilliant to have completed this deal early in the transfer window to maximise his time with us.”
Humphreys added: “Looking for the right opportunity during this transfer window to find an ambitious side to join for the second half of the season, it was immediately clear that Huddersfield Town was the perfect option for me.
“A huge club with a long history and great fans, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to pull on the shirt. Working with manager Lee Grant again was obviously a huge appeal too, with the way he wants to play football and the desire of the team this season all really exciting for me.
“This is a difficult league with lots of challenges within it, but I know what it takes to succeed and would love nothing more than to have that experience again.
“We have a really strong squad and the infrastructure and facilities here are top class, so it reminds me a lot of Ipswich Town in many ways, with both teams sharing similar ambitions.”
Humphreys, whose contract is up in the summer but with the club having an option for a further season, has rarely featured for the Blues this term, making three brief Championship sub appearances, in addition to his only start in the Carabao Cup.
The academy product’s departure frees up a space in Town’s 25-man squad.
Photo: Matchday Images
