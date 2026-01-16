McKenna Wins Manager of the Month

Friday, 16th Jan 2026 06:00

Town boss Kieran McKenna has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for December.

The Blues won four, drew two and lost one during the month with victories home and away against leaders Coventry among the successes.

No club in the division picked up more points, although Watford also recorded 14 but with an inferior goal difference.

McKenna beat Hornets’ boss Javi Gracia, Sergej Jakirovic of Hull City and Swansea’s Vitor Matos to the gong.

“This award is credit to everyone involved with the team and also the supporters, because it was a really challenging December with lots of games and lots of travel,” McKenna said.

“Although not every game went our way, we really stuck at it and showed lots of quality and resilience. That took a lot of effort from everyone and it’s especially pleasing for us to win this award in a month which asked so much of us.

“We know it will take a big, big effort over the next few months and it’s now about everyone continuing to work hard, sticking together and seeing where we are at the end of the season.”

It’s the second time the Blues manager has won the award this season, having been named top boss in September.

He previously picked it up in the Championship in September 2023 and March 2024, as well as the League One equivalent twice, in March and April 2023.

The winner was chosen by a judging panel comprising of former Barnsley boss Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Photo: Matchday Images