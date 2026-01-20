Huddersfield Confirm Manning Appointment

Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 13:35

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the appointment of former Blues academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning as their new head coach, as first revealed by TWTD on Saturday.

Manning, who is again expected to be assisted by fellow Playford Road alumnus Chris Hogg, takes over from ex-Town first-team coach Lee Grant, who was sacked following the 3-1 defeat at Burton Albion at the weekend.

“Being named head coach of Huddersfield Town is an honour, with the size of this opportunity too great to turn down,” Manning, who left Norwich City after a short spell in November, told the Terriers’ official website.

“I am thankful to have been given the trust of such a prestigious role, and I’ll do everything in my power to create some positive history of our own.

“In each discussion with [sporting director] Chris Markham and the club hierarchy, our wider hopes, desires and aspirations were not only shared, but how we wanted to achieve them was, too.

“Backed by a passionate and invested owner and chairman [American businessman Kevin Nagle], there is an excitement and hunger that must be restored in everything that we do, and that work starts now.

“Inheriting an extremely talented and capable first-team squad and staff, I look forward to working closely with them all as we strive to fulfil our potential.

“Having coached against Town on several occasions, I know the size and ferocity of the support here both home and away, and it’s our job to establish a renewed sense of pride both on the pitch and in the stands. We have a lot to still play for this season, and I’m truly excited to get going.”

Markham added: “Liam’s appetite and enthusiasm to take this opportunity on has been abundantly clear right from our very first conversation, and we’re delighted to welcome him to the club at such a crucial stage in our season, with so much left to play for.

“This recruitment process wasn’t just about finding a good coach, it was as much identifying the right person for Huddersfield Town to fulfil our ambitions both this season and beyond.

“An ambitious appointment that even six months ago would’ve likely been seen as unrealistic, Liam is an impressive person and professional, with his progressive and pragmatic approach to coaching sharing many of the ideals and characteristics that the club, and most importantly our supporters, value highest.

“We are in the fortunate position that the brand of football and identity of team that our supporters hope for is in complete agreement with both the club and Liam’s outlook.

“Whether in the stands as a supporter growing up, being behind-the-scenes as an analyst or now as sporting director, those expectations haven’t changed and we’ve brought Liam to the Club with that firmly in mind.

“An important decision in both the short and the long-term, this appointment at the head of our men’s first-team allows us the opportunity to realign our football strategy across the entire club with the same principles and beliefs applied here to be present throughout both our women’s first team and academy, reinforcing what it means to be Huddersfield Town.”

Huddersfield, who are sixth in League One, are yet to confirm the 40-year-old’s staff but Hogg, a former defender, academy coach and one-time assistant caretaker-manager with the Blues, and analyst James Krause, an FA Youth Cup winner with Town in 2005, who have worked with him at other clubs, are expected to join him.

Photo: TWTD