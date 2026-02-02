No Town Deadline-Day Kone Interest
Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 09:46
Town have no interest in bringing in QPR striker Richard Kone ahead of the transfer window closing at 7pm this evening, while Sammie Szmodics’s departure still hangs in the balance.
The 22-year-old Ivorian has been linked with the Blues this morning but has already played for two clubs this season, Wycombe Wanderers in addition to Rangers, so wouldn’t be able to feature for a third this term.
Another frontman has been on the Blues’ wishlist throughout January with an offer made to Patrick Bamford before the Sheffield United man opted to stay at Bramall Lane, then interest in Callum Wilson, who remains at West Ham. Leeds United’s Joel Piroe and Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge are also understood to have been on the list of potential recruits during this window.
However, as it stands no incoming signing appears on the cards, although things can change very quickly on deadline day should the right player become available.
While the addition of a striker seems likely to be the only potential incoming business, Szmodics’s exit would be the most high profile departure.
Derby and Wrexham both made offers for the Irish international last week but neither acceptable. The Rams are believed to willing to pay £3 million and the Red Dragons, who we understand are also looking at an alternative forward addition, £5 million.
Town are believed to be targeting £6 million and manager Kieran McKenna said on Friday that if no one offers a suitable fee, then the 30-year-old will remain at the club.
Elsewhere, it’s possible one or two U21s players may move out on loan, while the Blues could add further to John McGreal and Chris Casement’s squad.
Already, deals to bring in Chelsea forward Frankie Runham on loan with a view to a permanent switch and Stevenage’s Ryan Doherty are set to be rubber-stamped before tonight’s deadline.
