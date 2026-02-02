No Town Deadline-Day Kone Interest

Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 09:46 Town have no interest in bringing in QPR striker Richard Kone ahead of the transfer window closing at 7pm this evening, while Sammie Szmodics’s departure still hangs in the balance. The 22-year-old Ivorian has been linked with the Blues this morning but has already played for two clubs this season, Wycombe Wanderers in addition to Rangers, so wouldn’t be able to feature for a third this term. Another frontman has been on the Blues’ wishlist throughout January with an offer made to Patrick Bamford before the Sheffield United man opted to stay at Bramall Lane, then interest in Callum Wilson, who remains at West Ham. Leeds United’s Joel Piroe and Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge are also understood to have been on the list of potential recruits during this window. However, as it stands no incoming signing appears on the cards, although things can change very quickly on deadline day should the right player become available. While the addition of a striker seems likely to be the only potential incoming business, Szmodics’s exit would be the most high profile departure. Derby and Wrexham both made offers for the Irish international last week but neither acceptable. The Rams are believed to willing to pay £3 million and the Red Dragons, who we understand are also looking at an alternative forward addition, £5 million. Town are believed to be targeting £6 million and manager Kieran McKenna said on Friday that if no one offers a suitable fee, then the 30-year-old will remain at the club. Elsewhere, it’s possible one or two U21s players may move out on loan, while the Blues could add further to John McGreal and Chris Casement’s squad. Already, deals to bring in Chelsea forward Frankie Runham on loan with a view to a permanent switch and Stevenage’s Ryan Doherty are set to be rubber-stamped before tonight’s deadline. Photo: Matchday Images



cressi added 09:49 - Feb 2

Shocking if we don't bring a quality striker in . At least somebody who can trap a ball and bring others into play and chip in with a few goals. Good chance it will cost us 1

CaptainAhab added 09:50 - Feb 2

Ho hum 0

blueoutlook added 09:57 - Feb 2

I’m not sure what our recruitment team do all year,because we never seem to have much idea when it comes to strikers. It’s been the same even when we brought in Delap, we needed another yet failed dismally. What’s happening with this fancy database , it must be up and running now,Ashton has been talking about it for 4 and a half years now ?! There must be strikers out in Europe or further afield that fit the bill? Kieran only ever obsesses over number 10s. And they can’t even find a decent one them it doesn’t seem.

Utterly incomprehensible if we do not see a number 9 by close of play tonight. 0

bluesince76 added 10:04 - Feb 2

Theres got to be a quality striker signed today hirst azon akpom wont get us in top 2. 2

Bazza8564 added 10:07 - Feb 2

I will be surprised and very disappointed if we done sign a 9, not least because ITFC in a promotion push towards the PL should be an attractive proposition for a player, and we clearly have the money.



Equally, if you can't secure a deal for a priority target, it's pointless just signing someone for the sake of it.



Ill be keenly looking all day, I don't think we will get any clues until it's in the bag though.... 2

benfromkent added 10:07 - Feb 2

As much as I’m firmly in the 'we need a striker' camp, I was thinking over the weekend that there have been a few occasions in recent years where we’ve brought in proven, high-scoring forwards who haven’t replicated that form for us.



Happy to be corrected, but Piggott and Ali Al-Hamadi both arrived having been pretty prolific, yet neither really delivered here. Akpom and Szmodics might also fit that pattern based on their stats in previous seasons.



It makes me wonder whether there’s an element of pot luck with strikers? It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out, but there’s no denying that Azon, Hirst, and even Akpom (although he's not play as a regular number 9) simply aren’t doing the business at the moment. Maybe it something behind the scenes and we just break potentially decent strikers somehow? 0

PhilsAngels added 10:08 - Feb 2

Phil, I don't want nots, I want yeses. No wonder we are all so negative. Good news stories only please. Only joking it is what it is and we will all have to wait patiently and see what today brings.



coyb 0

Stato added 10:10 - Feb 2

QUALITY number 9 not another benchwarmer. How are any of these guys ever going to play themselves into form if the number 9 slot is split 3 ways when splitting it 2 ways has already backfired on us. We need a number 9 who KM rates as highly as he does O'Shea and Matusiwa and therefore he starts every game just like they do. That cliche spine of the team has been a winning formula for so many successful teams 0

blues1 added 10:11 - Feb 2

Blueiutlook. Talking bs as always. Clearly you know nothing about recruitment. Every team wants a striker in January. But tgeres not that many who ditched Bill for wjat we want. We've already tried for Wilson, whos now staying at W.Ham, Bamford, whos staying at sheff utd and Piroe, who doesnt want to drop into the champiomship . Ans sure we've looked elsewhere too. Fact remains tho, that we dont desperately need a striker. We are, after all, the 2nd top scorers in the lge. 4

dirtydingusmagee added 10:13 - Feb 2

Need a striker and needs to be used as one We need to have a plan B which should not just sub players like for like and carry on as usual we need to change formations too at times when things arent working

. 2

jas0999 added 10:17 - Feb 2

If we don’t bring in a striker - after pretty much knowing Delap would move on around a year ago - would be incompetent and a complete failure on behalf of MA and KM. it will also seriously hinder our automatic promotion chances - which remains the only acceptable outcome this season. 1

jas0999 added 10:17 - Feb 2

Also, why sell Sammie to a promotion rival. That could seriously come back to haunt us in the play offs … 1

prebbs007 added 10:19 - Feb 2

No striker signed today = bye bye top two. Let’s hope there’s a deal happening that we’re all unaware of (Ashton’s style) PLEASE 0

poet added 10:20 - Feb 2

Scandalous, Leicester apparently looking to sign no less than 3 new players in this window. FFP ???? 0

