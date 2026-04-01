Farage: Football Regulator Focus of Ashton Meeting

Wednesday, 1st Apr 2026 15:21 Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has spoken about his controversial visit to Portman Road last week and revealed what he and Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton discussed while he was there. Farage and a Reform social media team were at Portman Road nine days ago with fans and supporters groups subsequently reacting angrily to the Clacton MP being photographed and filmed on the pitch, in the dressing room and in media areas alongside Town shirts bearing his name. Players are understood to have reacted similarly, while a number of sponsors, believed to include Halo, the University of Suffolk and Ed Sheeran, all contacted the Blues giving their thoughts on the matter. After initially denying any official input, it later emerged that Ashton and chief operating officer Luke Werhun met with Farage during his time at Portman Road and on Friday an apology was issued. However, many supporters felt it didn’t go far enough and that too many questions still remain unanswered, among them who instigated the invite, who gave permission for the social media aspect of the visit and whether the club supplied six shirts to Reform and on whose say-so. As previously reported, the initial contact with Reform was made by long-time Town consultant James Pearce, suggesting a meeting between Ashton and Farage when he was in Ipswich for his Trinity Park rally, although without issuing an invitation to Portman Road, with a discussion of the recently instituted independent football regulator the focus. Both Ashton and Farage were against the initiative. “I went to Ipswich because Mark Ashton wanted to meet me to talk about football regulations,” Farage confirmed while in Norfolk on Tuesday, Suffolk News reports. “Frankly, every Premier League club and Championship club should want to meet me and talk to me.” The Town board held an emergency meeting last Thursday and discussions between the various investment groups which make up the ownership are understood to be continuing, the visit having come as an unwelcome surprise to the US arm of the club, who had little or no knowledge of Farage or Reform until the story broke. Over the weekend, Reform hijacked artist Louise Cobbold’s programme cover painting of the women’s team, tweeting an AI version featuring Farage from the Portman Road visit. Farage claims the backlash Town have faced was down to “hard left lunatics” and it was “all part of cancel culture”. “They got bombarded with hate,” he insisted. “That’s what the mob do – they frighten people. It shows you how nasty the country is. “I’m not going to pick a fight with Mark, I don’t need to do that. But he comes under pressure, they start getting abuse. This is how people react because they thought they had to.” Photo: Matchday Images



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Vancouver_Blue added 15:27 - Apr 1

Is this story ever going to go away?



Let's just get on with the footy -9

Blahblah added 15:27 - Apr 1

So he was invited, which is a long way from "we didn't know anything until he turned up". 70

SalisburyStEdmunds added 15:29 - Apr 1

This story will go away when there's an adequate apology, proper explanation, and a clear up of the apparent 'mistruths' from the football club 62

smithlarr added 15:31 - Apr 1

If this was the case then why hasn't Ashton mentioned that at all? 44

grow_our_own added 15:33 - Apr 1

Who allowed the social media circus in?



"discussions between the various investment groups which make up the ownership are understood to be continuing, the visit having come as an unwelcome surprise to the US arm of the club" - I hope they come to the right decision to bring closure on this. Responding to "Nigel Farage, he's one of your own" with "Mark Ashton, he's gone from our club" is how a lid is finally placed on this whole clusterf#ck. 17

Lord_Mac added 15:33 - Apr 1

>discussions between the various investment groups which make up the ownership are understood to be continuing, the visit having come as an unwelcome surprise to the US arm of the club, who had little or no knowledge of Farage or Reform until the story broke.<



Jeez. So damaging - obviously the US arm had no knowledge of it either. We have pissed off our owners (not everyone in the US loves Trump), sponsors, players and supporters. This is not going to go away, because it is so at odds with what the club stands for. Pearce's role is untenable, possibly Ashton's too - can't believe this happened without getting the approval of the owners. 41

smithlarr added 15:33 - Apr 1

Also interesting that Mr "keep politics out of football" is suddenly okay with government oversight into football. Maybe pick an argument as stick with it Nigel. 20

Monkey_Blue added 15:35 - Apr 1

Leaving the Eu created a lot of hassle for uk football clubs… did that get mentioned? He’s a lair and a con man who runs on immigration and the economy despite the fact his lies have led to the economy being held back and immigration spiking. Only idiots think he’s anything other than a racist con man 47

muccletonjoe added 15:36 - Apr 1

The whole thing could and should have been avoided for the sake of the club and its supporters 34

Ippy89 added 15:38 - Apr 1

“Hard left lunatics” hey Farage? These are journalists we know and trust, friends, colleagues and family members that don’t agree our football club should be used as a political football. That waffle might work with Trump and the Americans but it’s not going to work here. British people have eyes and we can tell a charlatan when we see one. 71

BeachBlue added 15:46 - Apr 1

The media including TWTD sadly, are clearly desperate to milk this for all it's worth.

It's really not helping anything.



No I don't have to read it, but I did.

No you don't have to agree with me either. -32

Pirateplank added 15:52 - Apr 1

“I went to Ipswich because Mark Ashton wanted to meet me to talk about football regulations,”



You believe that and I have a bridge I want to sell you. Especially from a man is on record for stating 'football and politics should not mix'.



How can people not see this charlatan for what he is? And true to form he insults fans with petulant remarks and more culture wars, his de-facto political mantra.

“Hard left lunatics” and it was “all part of cancel culture”.



What he has done to this club is an excellent example and microcosm of what he will do to the nation and country as a whole. Divide and diminish.

46

LandOfMickyStockwell added 15:55 - Apr 1

Ashton's views on the football regulator were discussed at the last fans forum @33:52. Yes, he did say the club communicates well, but doesn't always get it right.



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matt1977 added 15:55 - Apr 1

Haha brilliant….we should have known a meeting about football regulators involves FARAGE shirts, photos in the dressing room, lunch , tour, and all the reform social medial stuff, apologies to MA we got it all wrong…… 25

SuperTabby added 15:56 - Apr 1

The players, investors and sponsors all unhappy with the club being used for a party political broadcast isn’t surprising.



I wonder if that makes them all hard left fanatics, or alternatively, maybe they just all want what’s in the best interest of the club. 36

OldClactonBlue added 16:07 - Apr 1

A week and a half after the event we suddenly here another story. It may have been plausible if stated immediately, but strangely Mr Ashton hadn't heard about it.

They just take us all for fools. 17

keighleyblue added 16:18 - Apr 1

So basically Farage sees football as a vehicle for winning votes, with the goal of deregulating the industry for his personal gain if he does the unthinkable and gets into power.



No doubt he will go squealing to the press if he meets resistance from the clubs (or as we see here, from 'hard left lunatics'), in order to continue his life's work in sowing division and thus appealing further to his base (many of whom will be football fans, as we have seen). 18

blues1 added 16:24 - Apr 1

BlahBlah. If you bothered to get tge facts, you'd know that Ashton wasnt aware of the visitm Pearce, the guy who arranged it, stated the fact last week. -20

Jugsy added 16:24 - Apr 1

If anyone hasn't listened to the Kings of Anglia pod, apparently Ashton has said that he won't do any interviews or take any questions on the matter. This puts a heap of pressure on McKenna at his next pre-match media session, the suspicion from Blue Monday was that the media will get told to not ask any questions of the situation.



The only way to make this disappearance is to come clean and hold his hands up. Unfortunately, this may lead to him losing his role, if the board deem it untenable, but that should not prevent Ashton answering to the fans.



I've been a staunch supporter of his, I've sat near him at away games early in his reign and could see how much it means to him. I feel incredibly letdown by this poor judgement, lack of transparency and the clear disingenuous response. 23

Jugsy added 16:25 - Apr 1

blues1 - if those were the facts, Ashton should come out and say it. 11

blues1 added 16:28 - Apr 1

So twtd,still continuing to post rumour about this. Posting stuff like sponsors being unhappy about it? How,would you know. Juat listening to rumours, bcse im pretty sure neither the club, or the sponsors would release that type of information to you. So why post it. Really about time this site stopped posting on this subject, rather than just stirring the pot further. The vast majority of fans couldn't give a damn aboutchis visit, and are fed up to the teeth of you constantly bringing it up. -19

darkhorse28 added 16:33 - Apr 1

Of course. Which is why it’s taken over a week to think of it. Sake. We think Ipswich fans are village idiots part one million. 4

NorthLondonBlue2 added 16:37 - Apr 1

The point here is very simple: no politician, whatever their views, should ever be allowed to come to Portman Road and use our club, our shirts and our good name to promote themselves and their cause.



That doesn’t stop meetings on matters of policy taking place.



But we must stop the abuse and association of our club with politics.



Whoever organised or otherwise agreed to NF’s visit has to own up and resign.



Simples 14

uefa1981 added 16:48 - Apr 1

Farage claims the backlash Town have faced was down to “hard left lunatics” and it was “all part of cancel culture”.

“They got bombarded with hate,” he insisted. “That’s what the mob do – they frighten people. It shows you how nasty the country is. -

WOW just wow how can this man even think this never mind say it. He has just summed up his own party in a sentence and batted it out to the opposition. 30

churchmans added 16:54 - Apr 1

Vote reform -39

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