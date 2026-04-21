Championship Clubs Reject VAR Variation

Tuesday, 21st Apr 2026 19:31

Championship clubs have rebuffed the opportunity to bring in a variation of VAR from next season.

Referees body the PGMOL gave clubs a presentation of Football Video Support (FVS) at last month’s annual meeting last month.

The EFL subsequently gauged opinion but it was evident there was strong opposition among clubs to any form of video review system.

FVS, which has been trialed for two years, differs from VAR in that a video operator merely gives the referee camera angles on a monitor by the side of the pitch rather than there being another referee assessing incidents as is the case in the Premier League and elsewhere.

Each manager gets two challenges per match, which are retained if they are successful in the manner of cricket’s DRS.

It was designed for use in divisions where there are fewer cameras and officials.

The decision will please most supporters, who have largely been opposed to VAR since its introduction.

Photo: Reuters