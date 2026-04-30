Young Announces Retirement

Thursday, 30th Apr 2026 09:27

Town full-back Ashley Young has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old joined the Blues last summer after leaving Everton and has made five starts and 10 sub appearances. A hip injury has limited his involvement in the second half of the season.

Young began a hugely successful career with local side Watford, helping the Hornets into the Premier League via the play-offs in 2006.

Spells with Aston Villa twice, Manchester United, Inter Milan and the Toffees followed during which time he won Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League while with the Red Devils as well as Serie A during his spell in Italy. In addition, Young won 39 England caps, scoring seven times.

“I am incredibly proud and fortunate to have achieved everything I have during my career,” he told the club site.

“It’s not too often you sit and think about this while you are still in the game, but I have lived my dream during the last 23 years.

“It’s now time for some reflection on what I’ve been able to achieve and the next few weeks and months will be when I decide what I am going to do next.



“But that is all to come. My full focus is on Saturday and helping this club achieve our goal, which is promotion back to the Premier League.”

Town manager Kieran McKenna added: “Ashley's career in the game speaks for itself and it has been an honour to have worked with him, firstly at Manchester United and then here at Ipswich this season.

“The professionalism, competitiveness and quality he displays every day has had a massive impact on the group this season and I know he wants nothing more than to end his career by helping us achieve our goal.”

Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton, who previously was CEO at Vicarage Road, said: “Having known Ashley for more than 20 years, from the days of his first professional contract at Watford to this season with us here, it’s been a privilege to have seen the stellar career he has had.

“Ashley has been an exceptional character within the squad this season and has been influential in so many ways, and it’s testament to his professionalism that his full focus remains on helping the team reach its goal at the end of the season.”

Media punditry is an obvious immediate next step with Young already a regular on Sky Sports.

Young’s 19-year-old son Tyler also joined the Blues last summer following a trial and has played for the U21s, while also spending time out on loan.

Photo: Matchday Images