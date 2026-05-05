Quartet Say Goodbyes to Loan Clubs

Tuesday, 5th May 2026 19:24

Blues quartet Conor Chaplin, Sammie Szmodics, Ali Al-Hamadi and Cieran Slicker have said their goodbyes to their loan clubs, Portsmouth, Derby County, Luton Town and Barnet respectively.

Chaplin, who is out of contract but with Town understood to have an option for a further season, returned to Pompey, his local club, on loan in August but admits his campaign didn’t go to plan having scored only twice in 27 starts and 10 sub appearances, but with the Hampshire side steering themselves away from Championship relegation trouble in the final weeks.

“This beautiful journey,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. “So grateful for the chance to come back.

“Not always a fairytale, and that’s OK! I feel what we achieved in the end, considering the circumstances, was actually an incredible effort. Big big love Pompey!”

Chaplin has previously admitted he doesn’t know where his future lies, but it seems certain the forward, one of the Blues’ back-to-back promotion stars, has played his last game for Town.

Szmodics, 30, joined Derby in January and netted three times in 13 games for the Rams, who are managed by the Irish international’s former Blackburn boss John Eustace.

“An absolute honour to represent this club for the last couple of months!” Szmodics wrote on Twitter. “Enjoy your summer Rams.”

Eustace has said he’d like Szmodics, who is contracted to the summer of 2028, to remain at Pride Park. Prior to the loan being agreed on deadline day, the two clubs were a long way apart on the fee when trying to negotiate a permanent switch.

Al-Hamadi, 24, joined the League One Hatters in October having suffered an injury with Town in the first month of the season. The Iraq international continued to struggle with fitness and made only two starts and 11 sub appearances all campaign, scoring once.

The loan deal included an obligation to buy for £3 million but Al-Hamadi’s lack of involvement appears to have put paid to a longer stay at Kenilworth Road.

The former AFC Wimbledon man will return to the Blues with whom he has another two years on his contract.

“Thank you for your support this season Hatters,” he wrote on Twitter. “Injuries made it my most difficult season to date. I’m very grateful to the people at the club that took care of me all season.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the last few months of the season and the transformation of this team. This club is special and I’m confident that it will get back where it belongs soon.”

Al-Hamadi, who was left on the bench as the Bedfordshire side won the Vertu Trophy at Wembley last month, looks set to be one of two Town strikers at this summer’s World Cup having netted in Iraq’s 2-1 play-off victory over Bolivia in Mexico in March. George Hirst will hope to have done enough to win a place in Scotland’s squad.

Hirst’s fellow Scotland international, keeper Slicker, who is unlikely to be in the running for a place at the finals, has departed Barnet after a more successful loan spell.

The 23-year-old kept 15 clean sheets in 43 League Two starts, the highlight of his campaign saving two penalties in the 2-1 away victory at Crewe in September.

“A massive thank you to everyone involved at Barnet for making this year such a memorable one,” he said.

“To the manager [Dean Brennan], the staff, the players and, of course, the fans, your support through the year I will always be grateful for and I wish the club nothing but the best for the future.”

Former Manchester City glovesman Slicker is also contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect