New Facilities For Disabled Fans and Safe Standing in North Stand

Tuesday, 19th May 2026 10:49

Town are making significant improvements to the facilities available to disabled fans over the course of the summer, while safe standing is set to be introduced into the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand.

Work is under way on the new area for disabled supporters, who will move from Block DA at the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand end of the West Stand, close to the tunnel, to Block JJ at the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand end of the same stand. Block DA will become seating. A number of existing season ticket holders will be affected by the switch.

A new reception area and entry point for disabled fans off Sir Alf Ramsey Way leading straight to the new seating area are also part of the work.

In addition, there will also be dedicated accessible changing spaces, improved access to concourse and seating areas, new accessible toilets and increased capacity.

Disability liaison officer Lee Smith said: “We are pleased to be able to offer significant upgrades to the facilities available to our disabled supporters.

“An audit conducted during the 2024/25 Premier League season highlighted areas where we could make improvements and we have been committed to investing in these at the earliest opportunity.

“The new facilities will make a real difference to so many disabled supporters attending games at Portman Road.”

Further improvements are also being made to toilet facilities for all fans in the West Stand as well as additional work outside the stadium bowl itself which are set to be announced in due course.

Town are also adding safe standing to the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand, increasing the capacity, while seating for disabled supporters will be introduced at the front of the stand, which will result in some existing season ticket holders having to move.

As was the case in the previous Premier League season, the increased visiting supporters section will move across towards the middle of the Cobbold Stand with Block E becoming Block VU3. There are no season ticket holders in that section.

Fans whose current seats will be impacted by the work will be contacted directly by the ticket office this week. Disabled supporters will be contacted directly and invited to a drop-in session to hear further details on the changes from disability liaison officer Smith.

Photo: Matchday Images