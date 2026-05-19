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New Facilities For Disabled Fans and Safe Standing in North Stand
Tuesday, 19th May 2026 10:49

Town are making significant improvements to the facilities available to disabled fans over the course of the summer, while safe standing is set to be introduced into the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand.

Work is under way on the new area for disabled supporters, who will move from Block DA at the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand end of the West Stand, close to the tunnel, to Block JJ at the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand end of the same stand. Block DA will become seating. A number of existing season ticket holders will be affected by the switch.

A new reception area and entry point for disabled fans off Sir Alf Ramsey Way leading straight to the new seating area are also part of the work.

In addition, there will also be dedicated accessible changing spaces, improved access to concourse and seating areas, new accessible toilets and increased capacity.

Disability liaison officer Lee Smith said: “We are pleased to be able to offer significant upgrades to the facilities available to our disabled supporters.

“An audit conducted during the 2024/25 Premier League season highlighted areas where we could make improvements and we have been committed to investing in these at the earliest opportunity.

“The new facilities will make a real difference to so many disabled supporters attending games at Portman Road.”

Further improvements are also being made to toilet facilities for all fans in the West Stand as well as additional work outside the stadium bowl itself which are set to be announced in due course.

Town are also adding safe standing to the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson North Stand, increasing the capacity, while seating for disabled supporters will be introduced at the front of the stand, which will result in some existing season ticket holders having to move.

As was the case in the previous Premier League season, the increased visiting supporters section will move across towards the middle of the Cobbold Stand with Block E becoming Block VU3. There are no season ticket holders in that section.

Fans whose current seats will be impacted by the work will be contacted directly by the ticket office this week. Disabled supporters will be contacted directly and invited to a drop-in session to hear further details on the changes from disability liaison officer Smith.

Photo: Matchday Images



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Gogs added 10:54 - May 19
Wonder if they're going to replace any of the seating in lower Sir Alf Ramsey Stand?, a lot of the framework is very rusty and some of the seats are damaged/broken
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Edmundo added 11:00 - May 19
This is good news for anyone with disabled family. Changing spaces are desperately needed at the ground, and it makes sense to have all disabled areas in close proximity to a dedicated entrance.
Loving the safe standing coming into the SBR after 34 years of unused seats!
1

Linkboy13 added 11:12 - May 19
Although i no longer wish to stand anymore there should be a freedom of choice. Is it going to increase the capacity i wonder and in the future are people going to be charged the same for their season tickets.
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Bazza8564 added 11:26 - May 19
Edmundo, yes, my thoughts exactly
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Gforce added 11:28 - May 19
Good to hear,they are finally improving the toilet facilities in the West Stand.
The queues are so long at half time,by the time you reach the urinals,there's no time left to purchase a drink,where you come across another huge queue.
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JustBeingSivell added 11:30 - May 19
Why aren’t there disabled facilities in all the stands? Not all disabilities are visible. I have had a colostomy due to cancer and sit in the Cobbold Stand.
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Paulc added 11:39 - May 19
Having attended Southampton away last month in a safe standing area, I can confirm this greatly adds to the atmosphere and let's be honest here, that can do no harm at PR.

I know standing isn't for everyone but I don't think it is unreasonable to have 1 stand designated safe standing.
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