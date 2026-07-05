Burns Signs New Deal
Sunday, 5th Jul 2026 13:05
Winger Wes Burns has signed a new one-year deal, the club has announced.
Burns, 31, the first signing of the Gamechanger era and a key player in all three promotions, has been in talks with the club with his previous deal up at the end of last season.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have extended my stay at the club,” Burns told the club site.
“I am so proud to have represented Ipswich Town for the last five years and to have achieved so much during that time.
“I love everything about the club and the area so to be able to stay and play in the Premier League again is something I am really looking forward to.
“Winning a third promotion last season was really special for the club and the town and also for me personally, after working so hard to get back on the pitch after a long time out through injury.
“After missing so much of our last season in the Premier League, I’m really motivated to compete at the highest level again and help the club take the next step.
“After speaking to [new manager] Gary [O’Neil], I’m excited to get back to work and prepare for the new season alongside my teammates.”
O’Neil added: “Everyone at the club is delighted Wes will be with us next season.
“I know just how important Wes has been to the club over the last five years and, after speaking to him, it’s clear he takes great pride in representing Ipswich Town and our supporters and knows exactly what is required to play for this great club.
“He has real experience and quality and I’m looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the challenge of the Premier League.”
Burns and his teammates return to the club for pre-season training on Monday.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
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