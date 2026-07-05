Burns Signs New Deal

Sunday, 5th Jul 2026 13:05 Winger Wes Burns has signed a new one-year deal, the club has announced. Burns, 31, the first signing of the Gamechanger era and a key player in all three promotions, has been in talks with the club with his previous deal up at the end of last season. “I’m absolutely delighted to have extended my stay at the club,” Burns told the club site. “I am so proud to have represented Ipswich Town for the last five years and to have achieved so much during that time. “I love everything about the club and the area so to be able to stay and play in the Premier League again is something I am really looking forward to. “Winning a third promotion last season was really special for the club and the town and also for me personally, after working so hard to get back on the pitch after a long time out through injury. “After missing so much of our last season in the Premier League, I’m really motivated to compete at the highest level again and help the club take the next step. “After speaking to [new manager] Gary [O’Neil], I’m excited to get back to work and prepare for the new season alongside my teammates.” O’Neil added: “Everyone at the club is delighted Wes will be with us next season. “I know just how important Wes has been to the club over the last five years and, after speaking to him, it’s clear he takes great pride in representing Ipswich Town and our supporters and knows exactly what is required to play for this great club. “He has real experience and quality and I’m looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the challenge of the Premier League.” Burns and his teammates return to the club for pre-season training on Monday. Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



PositivelyPortman added 13:07 - Jul 5

This is very good news to hear. 5

ITFCson added 13:09 - Jul 5

Burns! Burns will tear you apart again! 5

trncbluearmy added 13:09 - Jul 5

Deserved! 1

Paulc added 13:09 - Jul 5

After all the sadness of Kieran leaving, this is fantastic news. 7

ITFC_1994 added 13:11 - Jul 5

There will be people that say "we need better for the premier league"



Those people can F off..... our Wes is staying <3



His leadership is essential and he has more to offer. Plus we need continuity and he brings the fans together!



Club legend, the best of the best



COYB 5

brazilblue added 13:12 - Jul 5

What a legend 2

ashp19 added 13:13 - Jul 5

Great news! We love Wes :-) 1

Town1Inter0 added 13:15 - Jul 5

Great news. He needed a good shot at the PL to see if he's got it. Might be a squad player or impact sub, but he really deserves this. Go show 'em Wes. 2

timkatieadamitfc added 13:16 - Jul 5

Great news and deserved. 1

Bazza8564 added 13:20 - Jul 5

Im really not one for sentimentality, but of all the players who is an absolute talisman for the journey we have been on, Wes is the one.



ITFC 1994, I totally agree, I'm really not convinced how much football he will play as first choice, but losing McKenna probably tips this over the edge as a great move for us all. 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 13:22 - Jul 5

Burns, Burns will tear you apart, again.



Fantastic news. A big game player, who can really change games, light up the crowd and lift the entire team. 1

guentchev123 added 13:24 - Jul 5

Good call from O’Neill to keep on a player so embedded in the culture of the past five years and someone who will drive standards. Slightly surprised that Wes hasn’t gone with a longer deal that he could have undoubtedly got elsewhere but he obviously wants one more crack at the Premier League 1

benslifeyt added 13:28 - Jul 5

What a boy !! Probs means either walle or macateer leaving if he stays 0

itfchorry added 13:28 - Jul 5

Happy Days 0

Monkey_Blue added 13:29 - Jul 5

Burns made a difference when he got back to fitness. Sentimentally I’m delighted but I think it’s a good move from the club as well. 1

darkhorse28 added 13:32 - Jul 5

Love him to bits, he’s the epitome of all our success, the work rate sets the standard.



BUT he’s not even a top Championship player now; he’d be a play off hunting team at best (quality wise). That’s about two or more levels below what we need.



It’s a worrying sign. Our competition are signing world class talent, this takes up resources and squad space we could use better. There is a price to pay for using resources like this, this level doesn’t do sentiment, it’s ruthless, see Forest.



If we want to have any hope, we need to be brutally efficient with resources, this isn’t that.



This smacks of Mark Ashton managing the crowd, for a disappointing window. But but Wes stayed and we once played Morecombe.



Mark is really poor at recruitment (at this level) part one million. -4

Cervantes added 13:34 - Jul 5

Absolutely delighted he's stayed. He might find minutes hard to come by, but as an outlet, on the right and with pace, he could be influential. All the best Wes, do us proud! 1

PortmanTerrorist added 13:37 - Jul 5

Emotional - great news 0

Dozzells_Bobblehat added 13:37 - Jul 5

Great news. Well deserved . 1

Saxonblue74 added 13:44 - Jul 5

Deserves his chance, good news. Just need a few more signings now! 0

darkhorse28 added 13:44 - Jul 5

ITFC_1994 how do we need continuity, the opposite saw Sunderland and Forest qualify for Europe with similar resources to what we’ve wasted.



Continuity and this group won’t get 25 points, and don’t know anyone, including most of our own fans with any brain cells that thinks differently.



Wes has barely been good enough for too championship, and that’s not putting him down, wonderful what he’s done for us, really set the standards.



So should Sam, Mass, Cam, Chaplin all come back - get the band back together for continuity.



Sadly. They too would be as good as this group, Mats aside we haven’t evolved…, we have t progressed, due to really poor recruitment.



But keeping players we KNOW are miles off this level helps how?? How is that progress? Who are you shipping out on the right?



McAteer, Walle, Ogbenne and Burns - and I’d argue you might be right that Burns the £100k hero is as good as any of them, but that’s a seriously small, tall dwarf, that’s an awful set of options on the right, and everyone can see we need a big step forward in that position.



I’d assume Ogbenne and maybe Johnson and Walle all out on loan (nobody is touching their wages, which 100% tells the story about how poor our recruitment is).



That would be the only way it makes any sense.



Sadly. Just look at the comments. It looks like a populist move for what I suspect will be a poor window.



A popular move.., that takes resources away from the clubs goal.., and papers over some now pretty big cracks.



Burns wouldn’t get in any 25 at this level.., or quite a few at the top of the EFL now too.., not often fit.., not good enough .., it’s about 20 years since his energy and endeavour would have been good enough to survive at this level.



You need to decide what you want. Celebrate the legacy group - which is odd as all the others were ditched (too early in my opinion, but that ship has sailed) or be successful.



This is nether.



He’s the only one we’ve hung on to for too long .., and I suspect that’s instructive of the window to come.



Ashton being Ashton. Managing HIS career and managing down to distract from his failures.



If Burns plays, 22 points will look like a pipe dream.



Paul Cooper in goal? Could still do a job. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments