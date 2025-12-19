Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
A Song for Sindre
Written by SpiritOfJohn on Friday, 19th Dec 2025 12:01

Sindre Walle Egeli
Plays for Ipswich Town FC
He can shoot and he can ski
Sindre Walle Egeli

And here is an update to a festive favourite - try to imagine Kieran McKenna singing this one:

On the first day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the second day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the third day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the fourth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the fifth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the sixth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the seventh day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the eighth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the ninth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me nine bench-a-warming, eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the 10th day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me 10 weeks of gelling, nine bench-a-warming, eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the 11th day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me 11 summer signings, 10 weeks of gelling, nine bench-a-warming, eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli
On the 12th day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me 12 mission statements, 11 summer signings, 10 weeks of gelling, nine bench-a-warming, eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli




