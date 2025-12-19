A Song for Sindre



Sindre Walle Egeli

Plays for Ipswich Town FC

He can shoot and he can ski

Sindre Walle Egeli And here is an update to a festive favourite - try to imagine Kieran McKenna singing this one: On the first day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the second day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the third day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the fourth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the fifth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the sixth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the seventh day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the eighth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the ninth day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me nine bench-a-warming, eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the 10th day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me 10 weeks of gelling, nine bench-a-warming, eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the 11th day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me 11 summer signings, 10 weeks of gelling, nine bench-a-warming, eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli

On the 12th day of Christmas Mark Ashton gave to me 12 mission statements, 11 summer signings, 10 weeks of gelling, nine bench-a-warming, eight transfer windows, seven midweek changes, six additional minutes, five number 10s, four-gotten Humphreys, three loanees, two centre mids and a Sindre Walle Egeli





