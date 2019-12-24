Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Merry Christmas From TWTD
Tuesday, 24th Dec 2019 18:46

We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year.

Keep them coming in 2020, hopefully a year in which we will be celebrating promotion.

Cheers,

Phil and Gav

Play Football, Lose Weight
Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.
Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2019