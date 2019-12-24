Merry Christmas From TWTD
Tuesday, 24th Dec 2019 18:46
We’d like to wish all TWTD readers and contributors a merry Christmas and a happy new year.
Many thanks for all your site visits, forum posts, news comments, blogs, retweets, Facebook likes, emails, news tip-offs and advert clicks over the last year.
Keep them coming in 2020, hopefully a year in which we will be celebrating promotion.
Cheers,
Phil and Gav
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]