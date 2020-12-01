O'Neill: Lambert's Job is Safe

Tuesday, 1st Dec 2020 10:54 Town general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says owner Marcus Evans has no plans to make a managerial change despite being aware of fans’ frustrations regarding performances and results under boss Paul Lambert. The Blues have lost seven of their last 10 in all competitions and five of their last eight in League One, dropping to sixth in the table ahead of tonight's game at Oxford United as a result. Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk as part of a longer interview being broadcast at 6pm this evening, O’Neill said owner Evans is well aware of supporters' concerns. “He understands their frustration, obviously I communicate with him,” he said. “He can hear and see things and see what’s around him and even though the supporters aren’t at the stadium there are ways that they have voiced their opinions. “He’s aware of that and fully supportive in trying to help the football club get back to the better times.”

Photo: TWTD



