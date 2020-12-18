Town Top Academy Minutes Table

Friday, 18th Dec 2020 17:42 Town academy graduates have played nearly as many League One minutes as their counterparts at the six other clubs at the top of the division combined this season, according to Opta statistics. Speaking after Tuesday’s game against Burton Albion manager Paul Lambert said “We’re the team in the division that’s had 26 per cent young players playing.” Town have now given the context of that comment with the figure quoted drawn from an Opta statistic which shows that Town academy players account for 26.5 per cent of the Blues’ first-team minutes this season. Town have had 10 academy graduates appear in their League One fixtures in 2020/21: Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester, Flynn Downes, Brett McGavin, Armando Dobra, Tyreece Simpson, Liam Gibbs, Luke Woolfenden and Myles Kenlock. Dozzell, 21, has made most appearances, 15, and has played the most minutes, 1,332, among the 10 with only skipper Luke Chambers having played more, 1,620 minutes in 18 matches. “It’s great long-term for the club and for the young ones that that they are getting so many games,” Lambert told the official website. “There are some really good young players here. You have to be brave to throw them in when they are that age and we’ve done that.” Total games played Academy players used Total minutes % of total minutes Ipswich Town 66 10 4703 26.5% Hull City 31 5 2054 12.2% Portsmouth 27 3 1684 9.5% Charlton 21 5 1439 8.9% Lincoln 6 1 470 2.8% Peterborough 7 3 341 1.9% Doncaster 5 2 254 1.6% League One appearances only. Stats from Opta up to 17 December.

positivity added 17:48 - Dec 18

while it's great to see and credit to the club/academy, he hasn't been that brave, many of them were forced.



would be interested to see the figures for last year (and previous managers!) 2

MrTown added 17:57 - Dec 18

We know the academy is the best thing at this club right now, and deserve full credit. But we need a good balance of youth & experience.



I do think it one of the things Lambert has done to be fair, a lot of academy grads and getting appearances and minutes for the first team.





Don’t win you promotion to the Championship though does it. No doubt Lambert has told the club post this.

0

Kropotkin123 added 18:27 - Dec 18

Well done Klug and the team. We'd be screwed without you. 3

grow_our_own added 18:30 - Dec 18

Grow our own! Academy has always been the best thing at this club, just sometimes under-appreciated. One or two haven't been quite ready, and occassionally you feel Lambert is making a: "look at who I'm being forced to play" statement, but overall this is positive for the long-term well-being of the club. 2

OwainG1992 added 18:38 - Dec 18

The fans for years clamoured for picking our own.

Whatever you think Lambert has done that.

This is why we need to get behind the lads.

Dislike the manager or owner fine.

But that's lads need our support. -1

DifferentGravy added 19:05 - Dec 18

Great the younger players are coming through and some of them already showing they can hold their own. Far more to do with Klug, Academy and the injuries as oppose to manager taking a plunge.



Be interesting to see how many make appearances when the injured players return and the Lamberteers get their mythical team that will be playing 'incredible football' apparently.

0

