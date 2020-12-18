Town Top Academy Minutes Table
Friday, 18th Dec 2020 17:42
Town academy graduates have played nearly as many League One minutes as their counterparts at the six other clubs at the top of the division combined this season, according to Opta statistics.
Speaking after Tuesday’s game against Burton Albion manager Paul Lambert said “We’re the team in the division that’s had 26 per cent young players playing.”
Town have now given the context of that comment with the figure quoted drawn from an Opta statistic which shows that Town academy players account for 26.5 per cent of the Blues’ first-team minutes this season.
Town have had 10 academy graduates appear in their League One fixtures in 2020/21: Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop, Jack Lankester, Flynn Downes, Brett McGavin, Armando Dobra, Tyreece Simpson, Liam Gibbs, Luke Woolfenden and Myles Kenlock.
Dozzell, 21, has made most appearances, 15, and has played the most minutes, 1,332, among the 10 with only skipper Luke Chambers having played more, 1,620 minutes in 18 matches.
“It’s great long-term for the club and for the young ones that that they are getting so many games,” Lambert told the official website.
“There are some really good young players here. You have to be brave to throw them in when they are that age and we’ve done that.”
League One appearances only. Stats from Opta up to 17 December.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 272 bloggers
It's All Going Wrong, Again by sam_n1
There seems to be a pattern emerging of a consistent fall in form as this season starts to get up and running, especially during the Christmas fixtures. But who or what is down to?
The Grim Experience of Becoming a Socially-Distanced Supporter by chazza
Second only to the terrible the footballing performance against Portsmouth comes the grim experience of becoming a 'socially-distanced' supporter.
Season's Beatings by Moggasknockdown
It is a bitterly disheartening experience supporting Ipswich. At every sliding doors moment in our recent history we have taken the wrong path, at every opportunity for schadenfreude an ex-player will decisively score, or create or generally remind us all that they are happier now, away from the depressing, soul-destroying experience that was their Ipswich career.
Cycle of Hurt by Steve_M
It's hard not to see a club that has got nearly every big decision wrong and come out on the wrong side of almost every promotion or relegation fight over 19 years as being in anything other than terminal decline. The very obvious exception to that pattern of failure was the appointment of Mick McCarthy and his first few years here.
Climbing Up the Walls by Mullet
The world has undoubtedly changed and with it, until some indeterminate point, football has done too. Not only have we seen another club disappear as the fans of Macclesfield joined those of Bury in being locked out of the game, we might count ourselves lucky to only be locked out of Portman Road for our own good.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]