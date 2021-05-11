Departing Skipper Chambers Truly Humbled
Tuesday, 11th May 2021 12:17
Departing Town skipper Luke Chambers says he’s been “truly humbled” by the messages and phone calls he’s received since news of his Blues exit broke yesterday afternoon.
The 35-year-old is leaving Portman Road this summer after nine years, most of that period as captain.
Tributes to Chambers have flooded in on social media from fans and ex-players, while a thank-you thread has been posted on TWTD to Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears, who are also moving on after long spells with the Blues.
“Well, what can I say,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have been truly humbled by the amount of messages and phone calls I’ve received over the last 24 hours. I see every single one and to say it’s been a little overwhelming would be an understatement.
“I hope I have done you all proud in the way I’ve tried to lead this great football club. It’s been the honour of my life.But, for now, the chapter has to close and a new one opens.
“To all my team-mates past and present, thanks for the memories and allowing me to be your captain.
“To the Blue Army, thank you for always sticking by me and the team. It’s a tough job these days with everything that surrounds football but I hope you always saw a team which never ever lacked in effort. Yes, at times we lacked quality, but you only ever see half the story.”
Photo: Matchday Images
