Departing Skipper Chambers Truly Humbled

Tuesday, 11th May 2021 12:17 Departing Town skipper Luke Chambers says he’s been “truly humbled” by the messages and phone calls he’s received since news of his Blues exit broke yesterday afternoon. The 35-year-old is leaving Portman Road this summer after nine years, most of that period as captain. Tributes to Chambers have flooded in on social media from fans and ex-players, while a thank-you thread has been posted on TWTD to Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears, who are also moving on after long spells with the Blues. “Well, what can I say,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have been truly humbled by the amount of messages and phone calls I’ve received over the last 24 hours. I see every single one and to say it’s been a little overwhelming would be an understatement. “I hope I have done you all proud in the way I’ve tried to lead this great football club. It’s been the honour of my life.But, for now, the chapter has to close and a new one opens. “To all my team-mates past and present, thanks for the memories and allowing me to be your captain. “To the Blue Army, thank you for always sticking by me and the team. It’s a tough job these days with everything that surrounds football but I hope you always saw a team which never ever lacked in effort. Yes, at times we lacked quality, but you only ever see half the story.”

Cheshire_Blue added 12:23 - May 11

A great man so often under rated. Good luck in your next venture and would be great to see you back at Portman Road in a future role. 10

boroughblue added 12:27 - May 11

Thanks for everything Chambo, you're service to the club over the last decade has been fantastic, and as a young fan who didn't live through the glory days imo I consider you to be a club legend, as your passion for the club has always shown through what has been the clubs worst era in its history. Always been unselfish in playing out of position for the team and doing your best to keep the dressing room together, I'm devastated that you never saw any real success with us. All the best for the future, I hope to see you back as a coach or even a manager one day.



Captain, Leader, Legend 8

Reuserscurtains added 12:28 - May 11

Bluey and Crazy are both better. -17

90z added 12:28 - May 11

I've never been a Chambers fan! But he has been a good servant for our club. Not the most gifted player but you can't fault his efforts to try and improve our club on & off the pitch. Good luck in your next chapter. 1

cat added 12:42 - May 11

Captain, leader & LEGEND. OMG how standards have slipped. Anyone got a sick bucket! -5

cooper4england added 12:42 - May 11

ITFC have done a good video on Chambo



We won't see the level of loyalty he has shown the club for many years.

5

coolcat added 12:43 - May 11

Not surprised there's been a deluge of messages wishing him well. Been ever present since I became an Ipswich fan in 2013. At the club for 9 years during that time gave everything on the pitch. Played through the most horrendous injuries and captained the team to the playoffs. What better role model for the youngsters! Has great leadership qualities and is a real people person. Will be sorely missed by many at Ipswich. I for one am sad to see him go. Wishing him all the best for the future. 3

Taricco_Fan added 12:45 - May 11

All the best, Luke. Your effort and passion for the club was never in question.



Maybe, one day, we will learn the other half of the story. 3

bluewarrior added 13:04 - May 11

I get the sentiment and no doubting he is a genuine bloke with a real affinity to the club BUT to start putting him in the town legend class is laughable. I will remember him as a loyal servant that typified the decline under Evans. Forest got rid and we kept him past his sell by date whilst some quality youngsters came and went; Mings, Webster and Clarke instantly come to mind. 1

arc added 13:05 - May 11

"Yes, at times we lacked quality, but you only ever see half the story.” What does _that_ mean? 1

Reuserscurtains added 13:11 - May 11

Away from my immature comment above. Berra, Pennington, Collins, Webster, Wilson, Wolf. . Basically every centre back who’s played next to him has performed better. A good club man yes. A good footballer? He’s been part of the reason for our decline. Onwards and upwards! -2

