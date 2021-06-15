Dozzell Deal Done

Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 09:46

TWTD understands the deal which will make Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell a QPR player has been agreed.

Confirmation of the 22-year-old’s move to Loftus Road is likely to come at some point today.

TWTD revealed in February that the West Londoners were watching Dozzell and earlier this month that they were leading the chase and then close to completing his signing.

Dozzell, the son of Blues legend Jason, came through the academy at Town and went on to make 78 starts and 15 sub appearances, scoring three times, including on his debut as a 16-year-old at Sheffield Wednesday, emulating his father.

The former Copleston High School pupil was among the many players told he could leave the club this summer by manager Paul Cook.

As previously reported, we understand the contract Dozzell signed in December included a clause stipulating that if an offer came in at a certain level the club had to accept it.

With the former England U20 cap's previous contract up this summer, the Blues weren't in a strong position when negotiating the deal.

Blackburn Rovers and Brentford also showed interest in signing Dozzell this summer.





Photo: Matchday Images

MrJase_79 added 09:49 - Jun 15

I'd REALLY like to know how much we have gotten for him. 4

ghostofescobar added 09:52 - Jun 15

A shame he’s going. Because of the family connection I always wanted this one to work out. Would have been nice for another Dozzell name to have been part of another promotion squad. However, maybe a fresh start is what he needs. From the little I saw of him last season, he seemed very inconsistent and not the high tempo player that PC seems to want. Good luck Andre, hope it works out for you. 3

BlueySwede added 09:56 - Jun 15

Talent is obviously there, needs to bulk up and be a little bit more consistent and impose games more. Good luck Andre! This could be good for both ITFC and Andre, now we need to get quality players in ourselves. 1

Kropotkin123 added 09:59 - Jun 15

Best of luck to Dozzell. Hope he is a success at QPR 2

Revie added 09:59 - Jun 15

The club is moving forward after years of stagnation so it is inevitable that some of the most talented will leave in order to create room for development, as did Kieron Dyer and others.

Not always a good idea to make public the return on a sale as it could inflate the price of any

purchase in the pipeline.

Best wishes to Andre and hope he realizes his ambition. 0

blues1 added 10:00 - Jun 15

Mr jade 79. I read on the qpr news now page yesterday that it's a 7 figure fee. Doesnt state the actual amount tho. 2

PositivelyPortman added 10:02 - Jun 15

From the headline, I thought that we’d signed another Dozzell family member……… 0

OsborneOneNil added 10:04 - Jun 15

Good luck. Didn’t quite happen for him here. 0

Wallingford_Boy added 10:09 - Jun 15

He's got the ability, just needs to be in the right team under the right manager. Good luck Andre. 1

Razor added 10:10 - Jun 15

Hope we have not given him away as is usual but guess the new regime are too savvy for that.



Would be nice to know the actual fee. 0

PaulRBoast added 10:19 - Jun 15

Well done Kieiffer Moore. 1

Jugsy added 10:21 - Jun 15

Gutted that these managers couldn't get the best out of Dozzell. Played out of position too frequently which inhibited his ability to shine - but that goes for a number of players and the 'square peg, round hole' approach. There did seem to be a gentleman's agreement in place, he was close to leaving before so it was a surprise when he signed a new contract last year. In which case seems like a good situation for all parties. Good luck Andre. -1

ArnieM added 10:24 - Jun 15

Good luck Andre. Maybe you can show something at your knew Club. Sadly after 6 years at Town, you’ve never ever been able to produce it. Time for all to move on. -1

dirtydingusmagee added 10:26 - Jun 15

good luck to him , imo he will struggle at QPR, he didnt do enough with us after his injury so will need to up his game in Championship to hold his place . -1

Barhamblue added 10:26 - Jun 15

Like so many on here, I really wanted Andre to do well for ITFC, particularly as his father was a legend here. Anyway all the very best Andre, I hope he rips it up for QPR. 1

Fatboy added 10:28 - Jun 15

He's still only 22 so plenty of time to add the other things to his game that need to go with his undoubted talent. Whether he gets there remains to be seen and we can't really afford to have too many like that in the same team. Maybe flying the nest will help with his development. -1

ChrisFelix added 10:37 - Jun 15

With so many player exits i certainly hope the replacements are nailed on. Otherwise we will find ourselves very short of a team in August 1

grow_our_own added 10:40 - Jun 15

Yet another Championship or higher standard player leaves us to have his best years elsewhere. So sad. I'd have hoped the new regime would have meant holding onto our best players for longer. Too many impatient, myopic people here forgot how great teams were built at ITFC. It wasn't by writing-off young talent, years before their peak.



I fear Cook will overcompensate and fill our team with MM-style journeymen proper blokes to satisfy the "we're too lightweight" brigade.



Grow our own! 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:41 - Jun 15

Would’ve liked him to be here another year with a better team around him and in his more forward position however if he doesn’t want to be here then we have to let him go we’ve spent far too long having players here walking through their time here without a care in the world it looks like that’s going to stop now -1

DannyITFC added 10:46 - Jun 15

Crooks was seen in Ipswich this morning so standby on that one. 0

Dog added 10:52 - Jun 15

Garth Crooks??? 0

drewcudders1963 added 10:52 - Jun 15

A shame in a way as he is "one of our own", but I think living in the [large] shadow of his father [who is a total Ipswich legend] was too much for him to handle. He clearly has the ability but just not been consistent enough - may be due to the standard of players around him. He's going to a good team with an excellent manager who has a good record of developing youngsters, so hopefully he will flourish there and we can enjoy watching him in the Championship - and hopefully "in the flesh" next season ! Good luck in your move Andre.... 0