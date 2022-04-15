Bonner: FA Fines For Clash Extortionate

Friday, 15th Apr 2022 09:45 Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner says the £2,500 fines handed to the U’s and Town for the clash between players after the final whistle in the recent game between the teams at Portman Road were “extortionate”. The clubs admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion with the fine announced on Tuesday. However, Bonner, whose side won the match 1-0, felt the incident was a storm in a tea cup and the fines “an extortionate amount of money for an element of nothing really after the game”. He told CambridgeshireLive: “We certainly won’t appeal it. That would only mean the money will go higher. It was a really competitive game with an incredible atmosphere where the intensity of the home team towards the end was high because they felt they had a goal wrongly disallowed, which proved not to be the case. “The only wrongly disallowed goal in that game was ours in the first half. There was just an explosion of emotion at full-time. There was one team delighted and one team frustrated. “Everyone shouts at everybody for five seconds on the halfway line, then disappears [down the tunnel] and celebrates or moans in the dressing room afterwards. That’s football. “You don’t want to see unsavoury scenes and you don’t want ill-discipline, you don’t want a lack of respect in certain things but we have to look at reality. It’s a competition. A few people having an argument on a football pitch, it’s hardly too dramatic. The FA will enjoy their end of season with £5,000 in the pot I’m sure.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 09:56 - Apr 15

“…home team towards the end was high because they felt they had a goal wrongly disallowed, which proved not to be the case.



“The only wrongly disallowed goal in that game was ours in the first half.“



I suppose that’s one way of looking at it.. just not the correct way. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments