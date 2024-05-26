Chelsea Look Away From McKenna

Sunday, 26th May 2024 10:32 Chelsea’s interest in recruiting Blues boss Kieran McKenna to replace Mauricio Pochettino has diminished, TWTD understands. The West Londoners are believed to have held talks with McKenna’s representatives following Pochettino’s departure by mutual consent early last week. But, while McKenna is understood to have been under serious consideration, former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi now appears the frontrunner for the job with Leicester’s Enzo Maresca, who had initially been their first choice, still in the running. Yesterday, Manchester United, thought to be McKenna’s preferred destination should he leave Portman Road this summer given his previous history at Old Trafford and lifetime support of the club, beat their great rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley with current boss Erik ten Hag widely praised for his game plan. Despite carrying off the silverware, United are set to hold an end-of-season review in the next week, with Ten Hag’s performance a key aspect assessed, before making a decision on his future. McKenna is certainly in the running for the United job should Ten Hag face the sack, but with that situation seemingly unlikely to come to a swift conclusion. The Seagulls remain very interested making McKenna the successor to De Zerbi, who left by mutual consent at the end of the season, but we understand won’t wait around for too much longer before moving on to other targets. As reported on Friday, Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the club’s majority owner, is over in the UK to hold talks with CEO Mark Ashton and McKenna as the Blues pull out the stops to keep their manager at Portman Road with a new extended contract certain to be on the table. Discussions regarding potential successors also seem likely to form part of the talks between Schwartz and Ashton with Luton’s Rob Edwards having been tipped to be among those on the list of potential replacements. McKenna, contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2027, took over at Town in December 2021 and since then has led the club to successive promotions and into the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



HighgateBlue added 10:35 - May 26

Good news on the face of it, but it might just mean they've been told that he's going to United. Fingers very crossed... 1

Bellevue_Blue added 10:38 - May 26

Hopefully, that will ease the United's board fear that it's 'now or never' and that if McKenna stays (or even goes to Brighton! Please no) they can still get him in a year or two .... 1

joyousblue added 10:42 - May 26

Surely if he is under contract then he is legally our manager until 2027 ,it cant be like a player who pulls a strop because he

Wants to leave , whats he gonna do play lesser players lose on purpose , dont think so and of its purely about contracts and money then while i love you think your a genious trust in you ,then please go you accepted your contract inc wages ,so while i appreciate the lure of the. Challenge snd the money your not short of a few bob with your wages now , i mean no disrespect and im happy to be proved wrong in my opinion like you i want him here 0

Tommy_ITFC added 10:50 - May 26

That's a good start COYB 0

RegencyBlue added 10:51 - May 26

So this fiasco is going to rumble on for at least another week then, we are having to dance to Uniteds tune before we know if we retain our manager or not.



Regardless of the agent’s agenda here he works for McKenna who ultimately must be OK with having his name openly hawked around multiple PL clubs. I don’t have a problem with him leaving but the way it’s been done is disrespectful to Ipswich in my opinion.



5

bluearmy78 added 10:53 - May 26

I honestly don’t think he’ll be going anywhere & Poch for me will go to Utd if Ten Haag is sacked. Brighton are an established Premier League side but apart from that I can’t see the attraction of Kieran going there. At Town he’s loved by everyone & he’s got a free reign to strengthen the squad where he feels we need it 1

blueboyd added 10:53 - May 26

Poor McKenna, his ego will have taken a battering knowing a big club do not see him as the messiah. He has shown absolute disrespect for this football club, I fail to see why people still think he will be comitted to us. His fear of relegation and tarnishing his reputation is nothing short of disgraceful. -4

Wonky added 10:54 - May 26

Joyousblue. There's a publicly known release clause so yeps he can leave if he wants. 1

Len_Brennan added 10:56 - May 26

We don't know what he agreed as part of his new contract though; there is likely to be a top 6 clause or even specifically a Manchester United clause. It's until 2027 yes, but with certain permitted exceptions.

If this report is correct, his position has weakened unless he has received assurances over the Man Utd job. Brighton won't wait around much longer, & as every day of speculation passes, our transfer position weakens too. The surprise FA Cup win for Ten Hag might have complicated things somewhat, or necessarily delayed his sacking, which isn't ideal for anyone ... except Ten Hag of course. 2

jollyroger added 11:00 - May 26

With united winning F A Cup . And playing in Europe next season i think they may think the job is to big for him at the moment ..hopefully . 1

tractorfromongar added 11:02 - May 26

Rob Edwards...not even in the same league as McKenna (pun intended) -1

trublulax added 11:02 - May 26

Completely agree with RegencyBlue.



After being so successful it is a shame that McKenna would appear to be keen to leave so quickly and come what may - to me that leaves a sour taste and does hint of disrespect to the club who have him a chance. If reports are to be believed he/his reps would have met with Man Utd/Chelsea just days after the bus parade and players dinner.



I still hope this is all a media storm but we can not have a manager who does not want to be here/grow with us.

1

Elwood added 11:06 - May 26

Keiran's third choice. Not much changed. 0

ChrisR added 11:08 - May 26

He seems to want to go , even to Brighton .

If he stays it must affect badly his relationship with the players and the club in general , real shame all round compared to three weeks ago . I almost hope he crashes and burns with whatever club he goes to next!

0

martin587 added 11:16 - May 26

My only concern in all this managerial roundabout is that it could cost us in the transfer market with the uncertainty of who will be in charge at Portman in the coming weeks.I understand all the complications with regard to agents etc and I accept the club cannot make any comments on the issue until it is resolved but as supporters it would be nice to hear one way or another very soon. 2

SuffolkPunchFC added 11:16 - May 26

Another day, and another repeat of some fans jumping to conclusion and speculating. There is no evidence that Kieran's agent is promoting a move, rather than engaging with clubs that have enquired as to his availability.



If this is what has happened, then he would be foolish not to hear what they have to say. As I posted in the forum, this is no different than how head hunting operates in any business' recruitment.



Wait for the facts before making accusations. If it becomes clear that it was a self-promoted, that is the time to be critical, but if it was reactive to enquiries from third parties, a lot of people need to be eating humble pie. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 11:28 - May 26

Interesting to see how people feel when next season he is still with us.

He has not said he is going or planning tog o or even wants to go, actions speak louder than words.





I will save my emotions until I know what I am being emotional about. 0

planetblue_2011 added 11:30 - May 26

Thing is he hasn’t done it in the premier league yet and it’s a massive gamble for the clubs interested in him. I just think have a season with us see where that takes him and go from there. It will give us time to way up our options as well. But this has been going on for too long now, we need news, staying or going. Just hope it hasn’t upset the Apple cart at the club. 0

ITFCSG added 11:30 - May 26

Any renegotiated contract should slap a minimum of 20 mil release clause. 4, 6 mil is a joke when even Chansiri can put a 10 mil + release on Rohl who is the closest in terms of age, experience and personality to McKenna. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments