Derby Confirm Jackson Signing
Tuesday, 2nd Jul 2024 12:11
Derby County have confirmed the signing of released Blues forward Kayden Jackson on a two-year deal.
Jackson, 30, left Town at the end of the season after six years at Portman Road with his contract officially up at the end of June.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet, to be honest,” the 30-year-old told RamsTV. “It feels like an age since we started discussions and as soon as I came here, saw the place and got a feel for the club, I knew it was somewhere that I wanted to be.
“I met the boss [Paul Warne] six or seven years ago and we’ve always kept in touch and congratulated each other when we’ve had success.
“It’s been a long time coming. He reached out when I left Ipswich and from then it was a case of: 'let’s get it done’.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations over the last three or four weeks but it’s always good speaking to him. As soon as I did the first time, I knew I wanted to be here.”
Regarding his time at Town, he added: “It didn’t really sink in that I’d left there until a week or two ago. I’d been there for six years so it felt like all I really knew.
“It was the right time to move on, though, for my career and for the club side of things as well.
“It was good that this deal could get sorted so quickly and to have somewhere to come to like this, leaving Ipswich to come to somewhere with as good facilities, if not better, is something I’m really excited about.”
Rams boss Warne is a long-time admirer of Jackson having tried to sign him on a number of occasions while manager of Rotherham.
Jackson joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million under Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018 and had a topsy-turvy time at Portman Road, having been out of the picture and seemingly on his way out of the club under Paul Lambert and Paul Cook before becoming an important member of Kieran McKenna’s squad, albeit with most of his appearances having come off the bench.
Overall, he made exactly 100 starts and 99 sub appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals.
Elsewhere, Leeds have confirmed the signing of Tottenham centre-half Joe Rodon, who Town were reported to have made a verbal offer for earlier in the week.
The Wales international has signed a four-year deal for a fee understood to be £10 million.
Meanwhile, Ex-Town striker Brett Pitman, 36, is continuing his career having signed for Wessex League Premier Division Baffins Milton Rovers having left Shaftesbury recently after a season in which he netted 61 times in all competitions. Pitman also works as a coach at AFC Bournemouth’s academy.
Photo: Matchday Images
