Chairman O'Leary Retires

Wednesday, 31st Jul 2024 16:01 Blues chairman Mike O’Leary has announced his retirement at the age of 72 with CEO Mark Ashton taking on the position in addition to his existing role. O’Leary joined the club in April 2021 following the takeover having been the driving force behind Gamechanger 20 Ltd. “I have thought very carefully about this for some time. I have consulted with Ed Schwartz, our major shareholder, and advised him that after three and a half years in post, I should like to step down and retire. There is no better time to do so than when the club is in such great shape,” O’Leary told the club site. “As I approach my 72nd birthday, I know that this is the right decision. My family home is in Worcestershire, some 200 miles from Portman Road. The considerable travel involved in continuing to serve as Chairman has been taking its toll. “Reaching the Premier League was always the dream when I became chairman in 2021, but I never dared to believe that it would happen so quickly. I have a strong sense of ‘mission accomplished’ as I prepare to say my farewells.” Ashton, who will take on the chairmanship while maintaining his CEO role, said: “Mike is, and will always continue to be, a long-term friend. He was instrumental in the acquisition of the club, and has been an amazing support to me over many years - in particular during the past three years at Ipswich Town Football Club. I’ll be forever grateful to him for that.” Ed Schwartz, the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), the club’s majority owner, added: “We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to Mike. It was his tireless work that got the takeover across the line in 2021. “He has not only been a great colleague, but also a true friend, and he knows that there will always be a very warm welcome for him at Portman Road.” Prior to his time at Town, O’Leary was chief executive officer at West Brom, the club he supported growing up, for two years in the early 2000s and was also a director at Oxford, in addition to roles in the tech sector.

Photo: Matchday Images



runningout added 16:04 - Jul 31

Good luck Mr O’Leary 3

LegendofthePhoenix added 16:07 - Jul 31

Mark Ashton and Kieran McKenna get all the praise and plaudits, but Mike O'Leary has been a fantastic voice of reason behind them both, guiding, supporting, advising, and making key decisions. Superb servant to ITFC, thank you and have a long and happy retirement! 20

ITFCMonk added 16:10 - Jul 31

Good news that Ashton is filling in the Chairman role. I do wonder though whether the club should use this as an opportunity to add another person in some kind of role? Perhaps a ‘Technical Director’ type name if we don’t have one already? 1

Kickingblock added 16:11 - Jul 31

Thank you very much.

Enjoy your retirement.

4

Europablue added 16:18 - Jul 31

He deserves to enjoy his retirement, but I do feel that adding any more responsibilities to MA is too much. 7

Suffolkboy added 16:20 - Jul 31

What a superb Chairman he has proved to be ; wisdom, collegiate advice, encouraging support and guidance !

M O’L grateful thanks for a job so so well done in an accomplished manner . Very best wishes for the happiest retirement .

COYB



PS I’m not at all convinced it’s right for MA to shoulder the responsibility of both roles — AND he too deserves and needs that independent overview which is so valuable ! 4

victorysquad added 16:22 - Jul 31

We need a replacement, a calm, mature head, similar profile, someone with integrity. A sounding board, someone who knows football well. 5

NthQldITFC added 16:28 - Jul 31

Thank you Mr O'Leary for your short but most excellent tenure at ITFC. 4

Bazza8564 added 16:32 - Jul 31

I had the pleasure of sharing a drink with him once and chatted for ages, what a lovely man and a very useful sounding board to Mark over their years together at WBA and Oxford as well as here.

I wish him well 2

blues1 added 16:46 - Jul 31

This man was instrumental in getting the deal done to complete the purchase of the club. We owe this guy a massive thankyou for his part in giving us our club back. Thankyou Mike. Have a long and happy retirement. 3

NabilAbidallah added 16:59 - Jul 31

bring back Simon Clegg (joking!!!!!) 0

1Warky added 17:02 - Jul 31

A class act. We were so lucky to have him. He oozed calmness and brought so much experience to the role, allowing others to shine around him and obviously was key before that in securing the vital change of ownership. I hope there will be an opportunity for the fans to show their appreciation at a game in the near future. Thank you Mr. O'Leary and best wishes for your retirement. 1

parhamblue added 17:05 - Jul 31

We are very fortunate to have had him as a wise and determined head, and I'm sure the Gamechanger main shareholders all feel the same. If he's still an investor he may enjoy hanging on to those shares for a while yet. Best wishes for a happy retirement. 1

carlo88 added 17:05 - Jul 31

Shame that. He was a great figurehead, much in the Sheepshanks mold. 1

TubbyToast added 17:14 - Jul 31

Good news to Mr O'Leary - I won't be working at the age of 72!



Just one boring business practice to bear in mind - the role of Chairman and CEO should always be separate. The Chairman and the Board should hold the Executive to account for the business' performance. When those roles are filled by the same person the challenge which all businesses needs weakens, which is why many successful organisations keep the two roles separate. 0

