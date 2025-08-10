Town Confirm Akpom Loan Signing
Sunday, 10th Aug 2025 21:03
Town have confirmed the loan signing of Ajax striker Chuba Akpom on a season-long loan.
The news ends a week-long saga after the Blues nipped in to gazump Birmingham City, who were close to taking the 29-year-old on loan last Monday with a medical having been set for that afternoon.
Once Town had agreed a deal with the Dutch giants - reportedly paying 60 per cent of his wages with Birmingham having offered to cover only half - Akpom preferred the move to Suffolk and travelled for a medical that evening.
The Midlanders subsequently made another bid to try to sign him permanently but with the player digging his heels on joining the Blues with the details on the switch having been tied up over the last few days.
In addition to the season-long loan, the deal is understood to include an obligation to sign on a permanent basis next summer if Town win promotion for £7 million.
“I was really excited when I heard of the interest and I’m delighted to have joined a club with such big ambitions,” Akpom, who could make his Blues debut in the Carabao Cup at Bromley on Tuesday, told TownTV.
“I watch a lot of football and have always thought Ipswich would suit my style, so this move makes perfect sense.
“I have had lots of good experiences over the last few years, at Ajax and playing in the Champions League with Lille, and I feel like all of these have improved me as a player and helped me be the person I am now.
“I’m here to do as much as I can do to help the team, in the changing room and on the pitch, and I’ll bring a winning mentality here.”
As well as the Blues and Birmingham, Akpom’s former club Middlesbrough and Greek side Olympiacos also showed interest.
Newham-born Akpom came through the Gunners’ academy ranks and had spells on loan at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton and in Belgium with Sint-Truiden while a player at the Emirates.
Having made one senior start and 11 sub appearances, the 6ft tall frontman, who plays as a number 10 as well as an out-and-out striker, moved on to PAOK Salonika in Greece for £900,000 in August 2018.
After two years, he joined Boro for £2.75 million, netting 28 goals as he top scored in the Championship in 2022/23, before returning to PAOK on loan for 2021/22, then joining Ajax for an initial €12.3 million (£10.7 million), rising to €14.3 million (£12.4 million) with add-ons.
He spent the second half of last season on loan in Ligue 1 in France with Lille, who chose not to take up an option to sign him permanently at the end of his spell.
An England cap at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Akpom has scored 21 goals in 39 starts and 40 sub appearances for Ajax in all competitions and bagged three in six starts and nine games from the bench during his short spell with Lille.
For the Teessiders, he netted 34 goals in 59 starts and 23 games from the bench.
Photo: ITFC
