Town Confirm Akpom Loan Signing

Sunday, 10th Aug 2025 21:03 Town have confirmed the loan signing of Ajax striker Chuba Akpom on a season-long loan. The news ends a week-long saga after the Blues nipped in to gazump Birmingham City, who were close to taking the 29-year-old on loan last Monday with a medical having been set for that afternoon. Once Town had agreed a deal with the Dutch giants - reportedly paying 60 per cent of his wages with Birmingham having offered to cover only half - Akpom preferred the move to Suffolk and travelled for a medical that evening. The Midlanders subsequently made another bid to try to sign him permanently but with the player digging his heels on joining the Blues with the details on the switch having been tied up over the last few days. In addition to the season-long loan, the deal is understood to include an obligation to sign on a permanent basis next summer if Town win promotion for £7 million. “I was really excited when I heard of the interest and I’m delighted to have joined a club with such big ambitions,” Akpom, who could make his Blues debut in the Carabao Cup at Bromley on Tuesday, told TownTV. “I watch a lot of football and have always thought Ipswich would suit my style, so this move makes perfect sense. “I have had lots of good experiences over the last few years, at Ajax and playing in the Champions League with Lille, and I feel like all of these have improved me as a player and helped me be the person I am now. “I’m here to do as much as I can do to help the team, in the changing room and on the pitch, and I’ll bring a winning mentality here.” As well as the Blues and Birmingham, Akpom’s former club Middlesbrough and Greek side Olympiacos also showed interest. Newham-born Akpom came through the Gunners’ academy ranks and had spells on loan at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton and in Belgium with Sint-Truiden while a player at the Emirates. Having made one senior start and 11 sub appearances, the 6ft tall frontman, who plays as a number 10 as well as an out-and-out striker, moved on to PAOK Salonika in Greece for £900,000 in August 2018. After two years, he joined Boro for £2.75 million, netting 28 goals as he top scored in the Championship in 2022/23, before returning to PAOK on loan for 2021/22, then joining Ajax for an initial €12.3 million (£10.7 million), rising to €14.3 million (£12.4 million) with add-ons. He spent the second half of last season on loan in Ligue 1 in France with Lille, who chose not to take up an option to sign him permanently at the end of his spell. An England cap at U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels, Akpom has scored 21 goals in 39 starts and 40 sub appearances for Ajax in all competitions and bagged three in six starts and nine games from the bench during his short spell with Lille. For the Teessiders, he netted 34 goals in 59 starts and 23 games from the bench.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bluearmy_81 added 21:04 - Aug 10

Get in!! 3

WalkRules added 21:05 - Aug 10

Brilliant news. That's brightened my Sunday evening! 3

EuanTown added 21:06 - Aug 10

Welcome, finally 4

ImAbeliever added 21:07 - Aug 10

Good 3

ImAbeliever added 21:07 - Aug 10

Good 1

ArnieM added 21:08 - Aug 10

BACK O THE NET ...... Many times hopefully!!!! WOOOAAAAHH .... 2

ajs83 added 21:08 - Aug 10

TFFT 0

GTRKing added 21:08 - Aug 10

Fantastic news!



Great player!



Miles better than Ali & George Hirst



But happy days all 3 will help us win the league title we can do it up the town 1

bluerico added 21:08 - Aug 10

At last. Was beginning to think it would not happen. Welcome to ITFC Chuba. 5

flykickingbybgunn added 21:10 - Aug 10

Yea.

Over the line at last.

Welcome Chuba. 3

WoodfordTim added 21:11 - Aug 10

Brilliant business by Town - what a signing!! 1

DavoIPB added 21:12 - Aug 10

Goal to game ratio is top notch. Think we might have just signed somebody to replace George hirst not a back up. 1

Broadbent23 added 21:16 - Aug 10

At last another striker. Well done MA for getting AC across the line. Now KMc has a squad bar the injuries to go forward with. 1

bluerico added 21:17 - Aug 10

Sorrry GTR accidentally marked you down. 0

MVBlue added 21:18 - Aug 10

LLLLEETTTTS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

Now make the move permanent Chuba



WE LOVE THE DUTCH AT IPSWICH 1

dangerous30 added 21:18 - Aug 10

Yes really looking forward to watching him 0

Tractorboy58 added 21:19 - Aug 10

Just a left back needed now 0

SickParrot added 21:21 - Aug 10

I wonder why it took so long. Probably for the best that he wasn't involved at St Andrew's though. A Birmingham player or fan might have assaulted him too! 0

leroy2488 added 21:21 - Aug 10

Get in!!

Looks like a striker with a great first touch. 0

MickMillsTash added 21:22 - Aug 10

Thats Brilliant

I think he can play with Hurst - Akpom as a number 10 going to feet, Hirst over the top? I don't think Szomdics is a number 10- Chaplin, Broady and Hutchinson can be but 2 of them may not be here in September.

McKenna will work all that out anyway.

0

BlueWax added 21:24 - Aug 10

Welcome to Town Chuba, I'm hoping you and GH stay injury free and battle it out to be the too striker!

I don't want to just assume GH will play second fiddle like last year. He battled his socks off the other night and I would love him to get 20 goals this season. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments