Hull City 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 25th Nov 2025 20:43 The Blues’ game at Hull City remains 0-0 at half-time. Town have made six changes from the team which drew 0-0 at home to Wrexham on Saturday. Jacob Greaves returned at centre-half against his old club with Jens Cajuste in midfield and Kasey McAteer, Marcelino Nunez and Jack Clarke the trio behind striker George Hirst. Cedric Kipre, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli, former Tigers forward Jaden Philogene, Chuba Akpom, a Hull loanee early in his career, and Ivan Azon dropped to the bench. The home side made three changes with midfielder Matt Crooks suspended and John Egan and Enis Destan dropping to the bench, the latter having scored in the last two matches. Darko Gyabi replaced Crooks and Joel Ndala came in for Destan, while one-time Town trialist Semi Ajayi was at the centre of the defence for Egan. Ex-Blues loanee Brandon Williams was on the bench. The Blues started positively with the Tigers making a few early errors at the back but with Town equally untidy and unable to profit. Hull struck the game’s first effort in the 12th minute, Joe Gelhardt having evidently watched the Scotland-Denmark game and trying an audacious effort from not far inside the Blues’ half which worried Christian Walton for a moment before the Town keeper saw it fly well wide. A minute later, Hull number one Ivor Pandur took too long over kicking the ball out and referee Lewis Smith awarded the Blues a corner, as per the new rule introduced ahead of this season. On 21, with the game continuing in the scruffy manner in which it had started and the Blues still to manage a shot on target, Cajuste was booked for a late tackle on Ajayi after he had been sold short by a pass on halfway. Seven minutes later, the Tigers went very close to going in front. A cross was knocked out to Ndala on the edge of the area and the Manchester City loanee struck a low shot which Walton did well to get down and across to and push onto his right post and wide. As the game reached the half-hour mark, Gelhardt was yellow-carded for jumping into Greaves and catching him in the head with an arm. Moments later, Cajuste lost possession on halfway, Greaves, who still looked affected by Gelhardt’s challenge, threw himself into a tackle but missed both Gyabi and the ball, before Joseph scuffed wide from not far outside the area. The Blues struck their first shot of the game in the 36th minute, McAteer seeing some space to the right of the box after a spell of Town possession around the Hull area before sending an effort over. Gelhardt hit straight at Walton from distance on 41, then within a minute Gyabi belted an effort so high it reached the back row of the stand behind the goal, summing up the quality of the half overall. In the final scheduled minute of the half, Cajuste was caught by Hull skipper Lewie Coyle’s followthrough as the defender cleared, the Sweden international immediately holding his knee, a concern given the midfielder’s history with knee problems. After treatment on the pitch, he carried on until the whistle but without looking very comfortable. A half lacking in quality from both sides with chances surprisingly rare given the teams’ form and goalscoring this season. Town were largely in control but with too many passes or touches going astray and moves breaking down before getting into a dangerous area, and even when getting into potentially dangerous positions the Blues unable to carve out an opening. Hull had the only real chance of the half when Ndala forced Walton to make the period’s only save Hull City: Pandur, Giles, Hughes, Ajayi, Coyle (c), Gyabi, Slater, Hadziahmetovic, Ndala, Joseph, Gelhardt. Subs: Phillips, Belloumi, Akintola, Egan, Drameh, Famewo, Williams, Destan, McCarthy. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, McAteer, Nunez, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Button, Kipre, Johnson, Young, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Philogene, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Lewis Smith (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Kedgey added 20:45 - Nov 25

Dull in Hull tonight...2nd half can Only get better ! 3

BlueRuin69 added 20:45 - Nov 25

Coyb

2

Ipswich_Sniffer added 20:46 - Nov 25

Cajuste way off it. Looks totally uninterested. Others not playing great tbh. No pace in the team. 3

Gforce added 20:47 - Nov 25

Absolutely dire, big improvement required 2nd half,if we're going to win this one. 3

Wickets added 20:49 - Nov 25

Yup poor lacking in effort. No leader . 2

Landlord added 20:50 - Nov 25

Another awful half no pace and no cohesion. Hopefully things will improve 2

jas0999 added 20:50 - Nov 25

Really poor. Awful. Slow. Lacklustre. Not a single shot. Make no mistake, with our spend a point would be really really poor. Over to KM to implement Plan B after an unacceptable half. Hope MA finally reds the riot act. This isn’t good enough.



Jens to woeful and rightly hauled off. 1

muccletonjoe added 20:51 - Nov 25

Very boring 1

TimmyH added 20:54 - Nov 25

ZZZZZZZZZZ!!!...No clue in that 1st half. -1

Michael101 added 20:57 - Nov 25

was ipswich v hull or five bells v wite horse ?? -1

Michael101 added 21:00 - Nov 25

sorry about the poor spelling . trying hard to stay awake 0

LondonBlue73 added 21:41 - Nov 25

Perhaps we will see positive comments now. -1

LWNR1973 added 21:42 - Nov 25

And the ‘one trick pony’ does it again. What a manager, what a squad! 0

Dissboyitfc added 21:44 - Nov 25

3 points clean sheet up to fourth, do you feel silly Blueboy? 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments