Oxford United 2-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Friday, 28th Nov 2025 22:02 Town’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end as they were beaten 2-1 by strugglers Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium. Mark Harris profited from an Azor Matusiwa error in the 24th minute to give the U’s the lead against the run of play. The Blues toiled having gone behind but levelled through Leif Davis’s excellent volley eight minutes into the second half, however, Town were caught short of numbers at the back as the U’s countered in the 77th minute and the Blues were unable to find a second equaliser in the latter stages. Boss Kieran McKenna made four changes from the team which won 2-0 at Hull City on Tuesday with Cedric Kipre replacing Jacob Greaves at the heart of the defence, Jack Taylor in for Jens Cajuste, who didn’t travel having suffered an ankle injury against the Tigers, in midfield and Sindre Walle Egeli and Jaden Philogene returning on the right and left respectively for Kasey McAteer and Jack Clarke. Aside from Cajuste, all those dropping out of the XI were on the bench, while Cameron Humphreys came into the 20-man squad. Oxford made two changes from their 1-1 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday with wingers Filip Krastev and Stan Mills, the son of former Canaries full-back Danny Mills, coming into the team for Tyler Goodrham, who was a sub, and Hidde ter Avest, who was absent from the squad. Ex-Town left-back Greg Leigh was on the bench. In the fourth minute, a long Darnell Furlong throw-in from the right missed everyone and bounced just wide of the post, although wouldn’t have counted given the lack of a touch on its way. Town dominated the ball in the early stages but didn’t threaten until the 11th minute when Taylor’s pass over the top was taken down by George Hirst but the striker’s shot was blocked. Within a minute, Walle Egeli swept it wide to Davis on the left and the full-back cut it inside to the Norwegian, who took a touch before hitting a low shot wide of Oxford keeper Jamie Cumming’s right post when he will feel he should have broken his Town duck. The Blues continued to dominate, Davis winning a corner from which Azor Matusiwa failed to make much contact with a difficult volley on the edge of the area, much to the home fans’ amusement. On 17, skipper Dara O’Shea and Oxford frontman Mark Harris collided as the ball was played down the middle, the Kassam Stadium support claiming a foul, but referee Matt Donohue showed no interest. Soon after, Taylor unleashed a trademark effort from distance which deflected off a defender and looped over. Town went even closer in the 22nd minute when Davis crossed from the left to the far post and Walle Egeli nodded down and off the outside of the woodwork. It had been all Town but in the 24th minute the U’s went in front, profiting from a Blues error. Matusiwa scuffed as he all-too-casually turned a pass from Davis back towards Christian Walton and inadvertently played the delighted Mark Harris in on goal. Walton saved the striker’s first effort but the Wales international hit the rebound into the empty net. As the half-hour approached, goalscorer Harris tried to catch Walton off his line with a dipping effort from distance that the Town keeper claimed comfortably. In the 31st minute, the Blues weren’t far away from a leveller, Davis crossing from the left and Hirst flicking across the face and just wide of the far post.

But Town were struggling to regain their earlier composure and in the 34th minute more loose passing on the edge of the area allowed Will Vaulks a strike at goal which Walton snaffled with confidence. As the half moved into its final few minutes, the Blues began to play keep-ball once again but without looking at all dangerous. In the first of two minutes of time added on, Philogene crossed from the left and Marcelino Nunez wasn’t too far away from getting his head on it, as he did at Hull on Tuesday to put the Blues in front. Moments before the whistle, there was another self-inflicted scare at the back for Town, O’Shea this time playing a wayward pass on the edge of the area. The ball was moved wide to the right and Mills cut in and hit a shot which Walton saved down to his right and Matusiwa cleared the loose ball ahead of waiting Oxford forwards. Town had started strongly and had opportunities to go ahead, Walle Egeli coming close to scoring his first Blues goal on two occasions. But, as had been the case a few times earlier in the season, an individual error led to an opposition goal against the run of play, Oxford not having threatened until they went in front. Town wobbled for the period after conceding before regaining control and dominating the final minutes of the half, although without looking like scoring, until making another mistake which might well have led to a second Oxford goal. Three minutes after the restart, Nunez hit the wall with a free-kick from much the same area he scored his two goals at QPR after Taylor had been fouled by home skipper Michel Helik. The Blues hadn’t particularly looked threatening but in the 53rd minute, they levelled. Furlong won a corner on the right which Nunez sent to the 18-yard line just to the left and Davis volleyed with inside of his left boot into the net. Having got on terms, Town began to put the U’s under pressure. Philogene cut in from the left and hit a shot which Cummings palmed wide for another corner on the right. Davis, who coincidentally scored his first ever goal for the Blues at the Kassam Stadium in the game played in fog in January 2023, took the flag-kick and after it was half-cleared Nunez this time forced Cummings to block. Town maintained their momentum, Taylor playing an excellent pass over the top for Hirst, who took it down but slightly too wide and Cummings came off his line to block his effort from a tight angle. The keeper needed treatment after the incident but was OK to carry on. From the resultant corner, Matusiwa hit an effort into the ground and through to Cummings. Oxford made their first changes in the 62nd minute, Mills and Mark Harris making way for Przemyslaw Placheta and Lankshear. The U’s almost handed a second goal to the Blues in the 66th minute, Walle Egeli playing a cross-field pass towards Philogene, Helik getting in the way but under-powering his header back to Cummings. Philogene reached the ball first and turned inside but lost his footing, allowing the grateful keeper to claim. Town made a triple change as the game reached the 71st minute, Philogene, Hirst and Furlong making way for Clarke, Akpom and Ashley Young. Two minutes later, Nunez struck the wall with another free-kick, referee Donohue awarding a goal-kick, much to Clarke’s amazement with the winger having let it run out of play and preparing to take a corner. In the 75th minute, a long throw from the Oxford left was knocked on to Lankshear on the edge of the six-yard box but Walton had reacted quickly to come off his line to block. Moments later, Oxford made another double change, Goodrham and Ole Romeny replacing Krastev and Luke Harris. And seconds after the change, the home side restored their lead. Brian De Keersmaecker cleared long following a Town attack, sending sub Placheta in behind Taylor and in on goal, the Pole confidently shooting low past Walton to his left. Romeny struck wide from distance, then on 83 Young played the ball against Goodrham, claiming it had been handled and the Oxford sub brought it into the area on the left before stabbing towards goal, Walton making another sharp save. Town, who were looking more likely to concede a third goal than score a second of their own, made two more changes, McAteer and Ivan Azon replacing Walle Egeli and Matusiwa. The Blues began to get on top again and in the 86th minute Young cleverly found Akpom in the area, the on-loan Ajax man working it to McAteer, who sent it powerfully across the six-yard area but with no Town player far enough forward to make anything of it. Two minutes later, the Blues seemed certain to score, Young playing in McAteer on the right and the Irish international cutting to the near post for Azon, who turned against the keeper. The loose ball wouldn’t fall to Taylor but Nunez was able to smash a shot goalwards, which rebounded out to Clarke, who worked his way into the area but his effort bobbled off a defender to Cummings. In five minutes injury time, Young in open play and then Davis from a free-kick in a promising position on the left both found Cummings’s arms with a cross. Moments before the whistle, O’Shea was found by a deep cross beyond the far post but sent the ball behind, much to the Irish international’s obvious frustration. The whistle was greeted by huge cheers from the Oxford support, celebrating only their second Championship home win of the season. Town can once again look back on not taking their chances when on top, then gifting opportunities to the opposition at the other end, a tendency they seemed to have put behind them in their recent run. A result which sees the Blues remain fifth ahead of Saturday’s games when they seem set to drop back into mid-table and ends their run of away wins at three. Town, who have still never won a league game away at Oxford, are next in action away at Blackburn Rovers in the restaging of the abandoned game on Tuesday evening. Oxford: Cumming, Long, Brown, Vaulks, Helik (c), M Harris (Lankshear 62), L Harris (Romeny 76), De Keepsmaecker, Mills (Placheta 62), Currie, Krastev (Goodrham 76). Unused: Ingram, Prelec, Bradshaw, Leigh, Davies. Town: Walton, Furlong (Young 71), O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa (Azon 84), Taylor, Walle Egeli (McAteer 84), Nunez, Philogene (J Clarke 71), Hirst (Akpom 71). Unused: Button, Johnson, Greaves, Humphreys. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester). Att: 11,307.

ITFCSG added 22:05 - Nov 28

Another typical pathetic performance with half the team looking disinterested and clueless. What has the messiah McK taught them, walk the ball into the net? Oxford was a typical L1 team, it beggars belief we were even worse. And its not as if this is a one off performance. Toothless against Wrexham, 2 lucky goals at Hull and now this. F-ing useless. Even the lot up the road didn't lose to them. Downvote me all you want, I bet there are plenty of happy clappers here still wetting themselves over our performance and finding more excuses for this excuse of a "team" and their darling McK 13

KiwiTractor added 22:05 - Nov 28

Players need to take a look at themselves, out-fought, out-pressed, out-thought by an Oxford team that wanted it more than us. 14

RobITFC added 22:06 - Nov 28

How the hell did we lose to the worst team in the league? 10

LWNR1973 added 22:06 - Nov 28

Terrible from start to finish. 8

Bluewhiteboy added 22:06 - Nov 28

Board to blame. To much quantity to little quality. Poor replacement in summer. The weakest championship in memory and we cant beat that rubbish 6

Northstandveteran added 22:07 - Nov 28

I agree with every negative comment that is posted this evening. 10

RobITFC added 22:07 - Nov 28

The only good thing from tonight is we have pissed Norwich fans off! 5

IP9 added 22:08 - Nov 28

We really *really* needed to get our second during that spell of pressure starting after we got the equaliser. Our finishing has been excruciatingly poor all season! 5

stiffy501 added 22:09 - Nov 28

Always struggle when we go behind 3

oioihardy added 22:10 - Nov 28

Mckenna has no plan b . Its very Carrick at the moment . Too slow . Not enough urgency. Not enough speed to our play . We should not be losing to charlton and Oxford with how much we spent this year .



This is on mckenna . He HAS to adapt and get a plan b or get rid of him . Teams know if they park the bus we become clueless . And mckenna brain goes out the window as soon as a team parks the bus .



If he cant or won't change get him out of our club .

Not an over reaction . Im just fed up of watching the same game plan and never working. 11

warktheline added 22:10 - Nov 28

I can’t and won’t defend that performance! Awful!…well done Oxford fully deserved those 3 points, as a team you played as one and with purpose! 12

TimmyH added 22:10 - Nov 28

As I said after the Hull game on Tuesday 'not to kid ourselves' after the win due to 55/60 minutes of turgid stuff, tonight was a carbon copy for 45 minutes, possession but completely lacking in creative intensive play. We started the 2nd half much better but throughout was awful on the transition and every time Oxford came forward they looked like they could score!



Still think McK hasn't any clear idea how we should be playing and getting through on 'sporadic' quality we have in the squad to win more games than lose.



Difficult to pick a MOTM tonight all quite average, Davis scored a good goal but went typically AWOL for their 2nd goal. Must do much much better than this and play 90 minutes of football, and as I said before the game Oxford are a stubborn little side drawing with both Cov and Boro, maybe that's why we lost tonight as we're not up to them... 6

bringonbrazil added 22:11 - Nov 28

Squad has gone from a ‘band of brothers’ to a ‘band of individuals’. Oxford are awful but credit to their hard work. Says something when Walton was our best player. With the players we have, we should have ability to switch tactics in a flash. Unfortunately we only have one mode of play. WAKE UP AND GET IT SORTED. Enough backroom staff to have some new ideas.

9

DannyITFC added 22:11 - Nov 28

It says a lot about KM if he can’t get this set of players motivated to beat a terrible Oxford team, that was awful just embarrassing tbh. If anyone think the result at Hull was a decent performance you are delusional, we were crap there and scraped a lucky win. Tonight we made mistake after mistake and the likes of Egelli, Hirst, Azon all should score tonight and Mcateer again messed up at a vital moment when a simple square pass to Clarke it’s a goal, he’s stealing a living and one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in a town shirt. Can’t wait get Burns back on the right. Maybe KM has lost interest? Something don’t seem right, lacklustre performances this season with a quality squad don’t add up at all? We look flat, slow and predictable most games but that was bad, really bad. 10

ArnieM added 22:12 - Nov 28

Only saving grace is it fcuks up scum.



But personally, Im just sick of watching McKennas brand of tippy tappy, no cutting edge football. We're bloody boring as hell to watch .... we play the game as a personification of McKenna's own personality. Its dull as ditch water ... 7

ITFC_1994 added 22:12 - Nov 28

Rubbish, absolutely rubbish. Azon should have scored but couldn't do much more... what the hell was that Macateer ball?? HOW HAS HE NOT SQUARED THAT TO CLARKE!



Walton and Leif our only good players- two OGs, perhaps more evidence that Chaplin, Morsy, Broady, Mass, Burgess etc should have been kept- at least they cared!! Hate watching our defence so much (except Leif) just sideways and backwards.... Young is past it, i don't rate Johnson but think he's a better option off the bench.... easy to say now.



Look like a bunch of overpaid players who don't really care about the club... what a mess. You got the impression the old guard were grateful to wear the shirt- these lot look like they think they're better then it....



Feel sorry for Egeli, as an 18 year old it can't be easy, Furlong good defensively but doesn't do much to support him and he's having to create a lot for himself, in a new league / country.



Nunez, Egeli and possibly Azon (he's OK, I guess, at least he tries and cares) the only half decent signings.... Furlong too but one of the other 15 rbs we have at the club should have been good enough...



But what can we do in those forward positions now until Jan? Hope a 31 year old Burns is going to come back after a year and be our saviour.... that's my only hope. Regardless of Injury or age is going to offer a lot more the Macateer that's for sure. Although he'll probably be binned in Jan for some premadonna.



I remember Morsy making a few mistakes similar to the Matusiwa one, but would grab the game by the scruff of its neck to make sure it didn't count for anything...or would be saved by others around him.



Losing on a friday night is the worst- weekend ruined!!



Just stick with Clarke, Nunes and Egeli in the 3 behind the striker now for god sake. Philogene can then come on whatever side is struggling. Akpom as 9 and the rest can get in the bin.



I hate watching us atm, such a contrast to last time in the championship.... I'd say we were even more entertaining last season...



Depressing. We can still turn it around though, really sh!te league!! 2

planetblue_2011 added 22:12 - Nov 28

Oxfords subs worked tonight where ours didn’t. We should have got a point at least tonight with the amount of possession we had. Remember Oxford in league one always a hard opponent & a team we rarely beat. Not a good night, have to try & turn possession into goals at Blackburn next 1

howsey51 added 22:14 - Nov 28

Fair play Oxford! They didn’t even sit back after scoring they still went hunting. Just as we would want- we have struggled to break down resolute teams. And now looks like we struggle to keep out relegation level teams too! Walton kept the score down- they should have had a couple more. 2

ITFC_1994 added 22:14 - Nov 28

Sorry, add Matusiwa to my list of decent signings, he's class and the best by far. Feels like he's been here forever which is probably why I forgot him.... 0

TimmyH added 22:15 - Nov 28

Reminded me of the Bromley game but in this league (if that makes sense)...terrible on the transition with no intensity. All very well blaming the defence but as a unit the midfield needs to do better when we lose the ball - that's down to McKenna. 3

Stato added 22:15 - Nov 28

McKenna the genius has won 4 points this season from losing positions. He is a one trick pony and has now gone more than 30 games since he last won a game from a losing position. After all the crowing from the McKenna fan club why was it that Oxford looked fitter and stronger for us and in the 2nd half came on even stronger. All our forwards look like strangers to each other, we have one of the worse team assits totals in the league and McKenna is performing below par as well. Panic buy McAteer is not the only one who is running away from adversity. 3

martin587 added 22:15 - Nov 28

I’m lost for words.Oxford wanted that and we didn’t enough said. 4

EssexTractor added 22:15 - Nov 28

Davis excellently taken goal but when their right winger scored he was on edge of their penalty area

Sidewards slow sideways slow

Nunez cannot be allowed to take so many free kicks

Philogene and Clarke have moments but overdo their possession and so often lose the ball

However a properly trained coached team should have gone on to win hav8ng equalised

But no we are over rated and too easy to play against a team that more over looked non League but more determined than our multi million team

2

Westy added 22:16 - Nov 28

Huge frustration at this. What an opportunity missed. No easy games, we know that, but we should have had enough to have won this but just not taking our chances (apart from Leif Davis). Crosses at the end going straight into their goalkeeper's paws. Rule No.1 - keep high balls away from the keeper or he will get it every time. I don't think MacAteer will ever score for Ipswich Town and English really should have scored at least one of his chances. At the moment, Oxford are our bogie team as Watford were several years ago. 2

Saxonblue74 added 22:17 - Nov 28

Only difference between that and Tuesday night is the points. Two very poor performances. 3 points from 2 away games is no disaster, but really not enjoying watching recently. 4

