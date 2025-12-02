Town Made Bid for Forest Striker
Tuesday, 2nd Dec 2025 10:32
Town made a £10 million offer for Nottingham Forest striker Igor Jesus during his time at Botafogo, according to the Brazilian club’s majority shareholder John Textor.
Jesus, 24, joined Forest in the summer for £10 million and American businessman Textor, who also runs Olympique Lyonnais and RWDM Brussels, was quizzed on the valuation by club influencers, revealing that the only previous interest came from Town, who were linked with the frontman in January.
“In the case of Igor Jesus, we only had one proposal, from Ipswich, which was about to be relegated, and he did not want to leave,” quotes Fogonarede.
“There should have been a lot more offers for Igor Jesus and now I think people are regretting it. You can say we were stupid in selling him for that amount, but we had no other offers.
“Now, some people may say that the amount paid by Igor Jesus was very low, but Igor Jesus came to us without a transfer fee because he has a history of two serious knee injuries.
“I think Igor Jesus is a tank, indestructible, nothing can stop him, but there was a news story about Igor Jesus saying that his knee exams made it very difficult for clubs to feel confident in paying a higher amount for him.”
Textor, who sold a stake in Crystal Palace in the summer, admits the fee was low given Jesus’s displays since making his switch to Forest.
“We attributed a value to Igor Jesus that seems low in comparison with his good performances in the Premier League,” he continued. “But it was very, very high considering the medical problems that caused great concern.”
He added: “There are factors that influence, such as injuries, and you feel really stupid when suddenly Igor Jesus is the best player against Liverpool and you are sure that you should have received more money for him.
“But the fact is that his history of injuries was the main reason why we didn’t receive more for him.
“Many of these numbers will swing and sometimes you will look stupid, sometimes they will make sense and sometimes they are part of an adjustment because you negotiate with this particular friend in many situations.”
Photo: Paul Bonser / SOPA Images via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.18 - Some Words by The_Flashing_Smile
Football can be a frustrating game. And this one was so typical of Ipswich. Nearly 80% possession in the first half. By the end, 17 shots, seven on target, two one-on-ones, one rattled post. And yet we come away with nothing but Leif’s lovely whack. So here’s some words to sum it up.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.17 - Patience For The Patients by The_Flashing_Smile
Another six changes, more lack of cohesion, and the less said about the first half the better. But we upped the tempo, brought on the subs, and it was comfortable in the end. Good for Akpom to get off the mark, even if it was a very-close-to-offside tap-in my mum could’ve got. McKenna, like a skilled surgeon, knows what he’s doing. Pass the scalpel, let's dissect this one.
Championship Preview: Oxford United by ad_wilkin
This is now the busiest period of games. Spare a thought for the Town players as they face Tuesday, Friday, Tuesday games but also spare a thought for me trying to get these out on time!
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.16 - Two Poems For The Price Of None by The_Flashing_Smile
Well, Ipswich left you wanting more, didn’t they? So I’ve taken it upon myself to give you more. It’s not the same as goals, but I like to do my bit. And these are free, let’s not forget!
Championship Preview: Hull City by ad_wilkin
Hull City, put down by many as relegation candidates before the start of the season, are defying the odds and are currently sat in the play-off places under Sergej Jakirovic, who is managing in England for the first time following spells with Kayserispor and Dinamo Zagreb.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]