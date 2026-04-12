Six Arrests at Derby

Sunday, 12th Apr 2026 10:21

Six people were arrested at yesterday’s East Anglian derby at Carrow Road, which the Blues won 2-0, Norfolk Constabulary has announced.

The arrests were for offences including criminal damage, common assault, being drunk and disorderly and affray.

The operation at the game saw a significant number of police officers deployed along with other specialist police resources, among them drones and police horses.

With no trains running from Ipswich, Town supporters were subject to travel restrictions with many feeling they were heavy handed and over the top, while they were also kept in the stadium for a long spell after the final whistle.

Matchday policing commander Chief Supt Wes Hornigold thanked both clubs, their fans and other parties involved in the operation.

“My thanks go to everybody at Carrow Road this afternoon. We know this match holds great significance for both sets of supporters,” he said.

“Our primary responsibility is to keep people safe; we’ve been able to do that as well as balance the needs of supporters.

“I know some fans were asked to wait at Thorpe Road, Lower Clarence Road and Carrow Bridge for a short while, so my thanks to them for waiting with good grace, and to all supporters for their patience and understanding.

"My thanks also go to our emergency service colleagues, both football clubs and partner agencies for being so willing to work with us – I really appreciate their support.”

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect