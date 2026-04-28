Southampton 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Tuesday, 28th Apr 2026 20:45

The Blues’ penultimate game of the season, which could see them confirm promotion back to the Premier League, at Southampton remains 0-0 at the break.

Town made five changes from the team which secured a goalless draw at West Brom on Saturday.

Leif Davis returned at left-back following his hamstring issue with Dan Neil coming into the midfield, Wes Burns wide on the right, his first start since his calf injury, Marcelino Nunez at number 10 and Jaden Philogene on the left.

Cedric Kipre, Kasey McAteer, Anis Mehmeti and Jack Clarke dropped to the bench, while Jack Taylor was absent from the 20-man squad.

Southampton, who needed to win to maintain their hopes of a top-two finish, made three changes from the team which lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday with Ryan Manning, Shea Charles and Cyle Larin coming into the team and Welington, Cameron Bragg and Ross Stewart dropping to the bench.

Former Blues loanee James Bree started, but ex-midfielder Flynn Downes was suspended.

With the game being played in a significant wind, Town were first to threaten in the fourth minute, Philogene bringing the ball in from the left before hitting a shot which Daniel Peretz in the Saints’ goal palmed away to his right.

The ball was kept in play and Neil crossed low from the left but home skipper Taylor Harwood-Bellis did well to toe the ball over his own bar. From the corner, Ivan Azon rose high at the back post but sent the ball deep into the stand behind the goal.

Town had been the better side in the early stages, although with the strong wind behind them causing a number of passes forward to be overhit.

But on 13, the home side struck their first effort of the game, Larin found by Finn Azaz just inside the area, turning and hitting a shot just over Christian Walton’s cross-bar.

Two minutes later, the Blues might have gone in front when Azon hassled Harwood-Bellis, scorer of an own goal in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road earlier in the season, into an error as they chased a wind-assisted ball down the middle. The Spaniard got onto it behind the defender but shot straight at Peretz.

Just after the 20-minute mark, Azor Matusiwa fouled Leo Scienza wide on the left. The free-kick was sent in by Ryan Manning and Larin headed tamely to Walton.

Within a minute, Burns did well to turn his man midway inside the Southampton half, took it on but struck wide from 20 yards while stumbling.

In the 25th minute, Walton played a pass down the middle for Azon, who flicked it behind him towards Philogene bursting in from the left. The former Aston Villa man held off Bree and broke forward but his shot was too close to Peretz, who claimed with little fanfare.

Town continued to have the better of it and on 26 Burns shot not too far over from distance.

On 28, the Saints counter-attacked after Nunez had underhit a pass to Burns, Scienza eventually taking to the turf under the attention of Blues skipper O’Shea but with referee Thomas Kirk showing no interest.

The game was becoming more open and just before the half hour O’Shea did well to slide in and block a Larin shot with the Canadian having been found in a dangerous area on the right of the box and the Irishman the last defender.

Southampton had a spell on top and on 34 Davis threw himself in front of an Azaz shot before Neil cut out a cross from the right.

Following the corner, the Blues broke through Philogene with numerous teammates joining him but the winger lost possession to Caspar Jander before he could make it count.

The Saints were next to threaten, a half-cleared ball dropping to Azaz on the left of the area, the Irish international’s volley slamming off Darnell Furlong for a corner. The home players and fans claimed a penalty but referee Kirk waved the protests away with the ball having hit the defender’s arm but not in an unnatural position.

Momentum swung back towards the Blues, Davis floating a free-kick from midway inside the Southampton half to the right post but O’Shea’s cushioned pass into the danger area looped over.

With the game in one minute of time added on, a cross from the left was nodded down to Larin by Azaz, Greaves sliding into stab it away from the Saints attacker with Matusiwa also battling. The loose ball fell to Azaz, whose effort was blocked, the Saints again appealing for a penalty, although with little real case.

The whistle went soon afterwards to boos from the home support aimed towards referee Kirk, which was harsh on the official with the various penalty shouts ambitious at best.

The half had developed into the end-to-end affair which had been anticipated with the Blues having shaded it overall with Saints keeper Peretz having been forced to stretch himself more than Walton.

Both teams had had spells on top with the wind also having been a factor, as it will again be in the second half.

How the two sides cope with their busy schedules will almost certainly play a role with the Town subs once again almost certainly needed to make an impact.

Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Harwood-Bellis (c), Wood, Manning, Jander, Charles, Fellows, Azaz, Scienza, Larin. Subs: Long, Quarshie, Welington, Jelert, Romeu, Bragg, Edozie, Archer, Stewart.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Neil, Burns, Nunez, Philogene, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Kipre, Johnson, Cajuste, McAteer, Mehmeti, Clarke, Akpom, Hirst. Referee: Thomas Kirk (Cheshire).

Photo: Matchday Images