Walton: An Unbelievable Feeling!

Saturday, 2nd May 2026 17:44 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Christian Walton says the Blues’ latest promotion to the Premier League is the sweetest of them all. Walton is one of a handful of players — alongside Leif Davis, Wes Burns and George Hirst — to have been promoted three times in four seasons under manager Kieran McKenna. During the last Championship promotion campaign two years ago, the Blues goalkeeper was unused until the dying seconds after an injury on the eve of the season opened the door for Václav Hladký to play throughout. Having replaced Alex Palmer after another injury in October, Walton affirmed his spot in the starting XI, which he says makes his latest achievement feel even greater. “An unbelievable feeling,” he said. “Last time out, I didn’t feel as involved and it was a difficult season for myself. This year, as soon as I got the shirt, I was hungry to achieve big things here. I feel like we’ve done that this season. “When I came into the team against Charlton, it was a tough night and I was contemplating things that week. “I went into the game against West Brom and I knew that was my opportunity to stay in the team and be the Ipswich Town goalkeeper that I wanted to be. Today makes all that hard work worthwhile. “It’s all part of it. We’ve brought success to this club and it means the world to the fans. They’re the most important people of any football club. “I feel it’s my home now, and to do it for this amazing group of fans has been really special.” McKenna became the first Town boss to win three promotions in the history of the club, and Walton says he is privileged to work under a manager that continues to write more chapters in the record books. He said: “What he’s achieved at this club is legendary status. After two promotions, it probably was, but to do three. “The way we’ve done it, the way he goes about every day, keeps us level as players, keeps us consistent. He’s a special, special manager. It goes into history of Ipswich Town managers.” Prior to today, many of the newer members of the Blues squad had not experienced promotion to the Premier League. On the bond within the group, Walton said: “I don’t think you achieve anything if you haven’t got that. It was tough at the start of the year, we had so many new faces coming into the building. “Myself and the other lads have welcomed players in, and the support staff at the club have done that and made everyone feel a part of the Ipswich Town family that we’ve created over the last five years. “It’s probably gone under the radar a little bit. Everyone else has been looked at, Middlesbrough were probably the favourites in February time. “We’ve just stayed in our own lane, gone game to game, and made sure our improvement has been that. “We’ve achieved a massive thing. It’s not easy to go straight back up and we’ve done that, so it’s an amazing feeling.” Looking ahead to life back in the top flight, the 30-year-old added: “We know it’s going to be difficult, but now we’ve got to enjoy these moments and be fully ready come August.” Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Karlosfandangal added 17:46 - May 2

Think he should be our keeper in the prem and not buy a new one as the last time it did not work out 6

Mark added 17:55 - May 2

Walton has been brilliant, making so many superb saves. All credit to him for his attitude and patience, and for taking the chance when it came his way. 3

armchaircritic59 added 17:59 - May 2

You've had a big part to play in it this season Christian. Now reaping the rewards of staying patient, not throwing any toy's out of the pram when on the bench consistently. Well done and thanks for the clean sheets! For me, today isn't the day to speculate on any players futures, it will all happen soon enough. For now, just enjoy! 0

trevski_s added 18:04 - May 2

Walton needs a chance in the Premier League next season. He was phenomenal in League 1 and had to unfortunately miss out on the Championship in 23/24 due to starting injured and Hladky really stepping up. Really played well in the opening game against Liverpool last season before getting dropped for Muric. After his performance this season (2nd most clean sheets and didn't start for the 1st quarter) I believe he has more than earned his chance this time round 2

BlueRuin69 added 18:06 - May 2

We have our Premier League keeper, we'll done Christian 1

LegendofthePhoenix added 18:08 - May 2

It seems to be a day for owning past mistakes, so here goes.

I really liked Walton in L1, and was deeply concerned when he got injured pre-season going into the Championship. But Vaz did so, so well, and the cameo appearances Christian made were concerning. I lost all confidence in him, and I think some of our defence did too. HIs cameo appearances in the Prem were pretty poor. But I guess you have to accept that goalkeeper is a position where you need consistency, and the keeper needs to build a rapport with the defence, and that takes time.

When Christian replaced Palmer this season, I was ready for some disasters, but I have to say that Christian has just got better and stronger, and more confident with every game. There is no doubt, we simply wouldn't have got promoted without him. Hist footwork and decision making has been superb. And his shot stopping has been excellent, only criticism is sometimes his shots stopped get parried, but he has been in my view the most improved player. Well done Christian, I look forwards to seeing you give it another go in the Prem with a defence you have that rapport with. 1

jas0999 added 18:18 - May 2

Really pleased for him. Walton has been excellent this season.



Not sure whether he will be number one next season though. Time will tell! 0

oldegold added 18:19 - May 2

Very happy for him as I always felt he's been our best keeper at the club since Kelvin Davis in the early Millenium...he was patient and grabbed his chance this season and I am chuffed for him...well done ! 1

jungleboy added 18:23 - May 2

Walton is my player of the season! He sat on the bench for two seasons and this season has been so reliable and, most crucially, has the confidence of our defence. Fantastic loyalty to the Club. 0

d77sgw added 18:46 - May 2

I love Christian Walton 1

grow_our_own added 18:56 - May 2

Shot stopping & cross-management was always his forte, but his footwork and passing under pressure have improved massively this season. Prem #1. No new keeper needed. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments