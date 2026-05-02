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EFL Championship
Saturday, 2nd May 2026 Kick-off 12:30
Walton: An Unbelievable Feeling!
Saturday, 2nd May 2026 17:44 by Kallum Brisset
Town goalkeeper Christian Walton says the Blues’ latest promotion to the Premier League is the sweetest of them all.
Walton is one of a handful of players — alongside Leif Davis, Wes Burns and George Hirst — to have been promoted three times in four seasons under manager Kieran McKenna.
During the last Championship promotion campaign two years ago, the Blues goalkeeper was unused until the dying seconds after an injury on the eve of the season opened the door for Václav Hladký to play throughout.
Having replaced Alex Palmer after another injury in October, Walton affirmed his spot in the starting XI, which he says makes his latest achievement feel even greater.
“An unbelievable feeling,” he said. “Last time out, I didn’t feel as involved and it was a difficult season for myself. This year, as soon as I got the shirt, I was hungry to achieve big things here. I feel like we’ve done that this season.
“When I came into the team against Charlton, it was a tough night and I was contemplating things that week.
“I went into the game against West Brom and I knew that was my opportunity to stay in the team and be the Ipswich Town goalkeeper that I wanted to be. Today makes all that hard work worthwhile.
“It’s all part of it. We’ve brought success to this club and it means the world to the fans. They’re the most important people of any football club.
“I feel it’s my home now, and to do it for this amazing group of fans has been really special.”
McKenna became the first Town boss to win three promotions in the history of the club, and Walton says he is privileged to work under a manager that continues to write more chapters in the record books.
He said: “What he’s achieved at this club is legendary status. After two promotions, it probably was, but to do three.
“The way we’ve done it, the way he goes about every day, keeps us level as players, keeps us consistent. He’s a special, special manager. It goes into history of Ipswich Town managers.”
Prior to today, many of the newer members of the Blues squad had not experienced promotion to the Premier League.
On the bond within the group, Walton said: “I don’t think you achieve anything if you haven’t got that. It was tough at the start of the year, we had so many new faces coming into the building.
“Myself and the other lads have welcomed players in, and the support staff at the club have done that and made everyone feel a part of the Ipswich Town family that we’ve created over the last five years.
“It’s probably gone under the radar a little bit. Everyone else has been looked at, Middlesbrough were probably the favourites in February time.
“We’ve just stayed in our own lane, gone game to game, and made sure our improvement has been that.
“We’ve achieved a massive thing. It’s not easy to go straight back up and we’ve done that, so it’s an amazing feeling.”
Looking ahead to life back in the top flight, the 30-year-old added: “We know it’s going to be difficult, but now we’ve got to enjoy these moments and be fully ready come August.”
Photo: TWTD
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