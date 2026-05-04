Ashton: We'll Be Better Prepared This Time

Monday, 4th May 2026 16:53 Chairman and CEO Mark Ashton believes Town will be better prepared for the Premier League than they were two years ago. The Blues confirmed their return to the top flight after one year away with a 3-0 victory over QPR at Portman Road on Saturday with the celebrations continuing today as 30,000 fans lined the streets and filled the park for the traditional - and now quite familiar - open-top bus parade. In the summer of 2024, Town had won promotion to the Premier League only a year after coming up from League One. Two years on from then - and two further years under Gamechanger 20 Ltd’s ownership - Ashton says the club is better placed to survive. “Yes, it is,” he said. “I think we’re more organised, I think the training ground will be open, that’s huge. Commercially, our revenues are up, that makes us more competitive. “We’ve got a different level of skillsets in the business at Portman Road and at the training ground, but it’s the biggest and best league in the world for a reason and it’s going to be tough. But we’ll be better prepared.” He says lessons were learnt from the previous season in the top flight: “You learn every day, but there’s no silver bullet to the Premier League. “But I go back, I think our silver bullet is our consistency, the professionalism of the board to allow myself and the team to run the business, to set the plan and deliver the plan and then push us forward. “If you look at the way clubs are run across the world, I think that’s quite unique, but it’s fair to say, three promotions in four seasons, the team’s delivered.” Supporters’ minds will quickly turn towards the summer’s recruitment and Ashton says that’s well under way under head of recruitment Mick Court, who joined the club in September, while more recently Peter Braund has come in as head of European scouting and José Mayorga has been appointed the club’s first ever head of Americas scouting. “Mick Court and his team have been working,” Ashton added. “You’ll have seen some of the names that have joined the club behind the scenes in the scouting and recruitment department. Everything’s building. “It’s still going to be tough, I’ll repeat it, but I think we’re in a better place than we were last time.” It’s understood that Cedric Kipre’s loan from Ligue 2 Stade Reims has already become a permanent switch after the Ivorian international made the requisite number of appearances, while the similar clause in Jens Cajuste’s deal wasn’t triggered. Asked whether that was correct with Kipre, Ashton added: “Yes, all that will get cleared up and clarified in the next week or so. We have some obligations, we have options. “Again, I’ve always said, it’s difficult to tell the fanbase everything, but we fairly well protect ourselves in a lot of things we do. “Regardless of what some people think, there is a plan and it’s just nice now to have seen it all come together.” Two years ago, the club had to spend millions upgrading Portman Road following 22 years out of the Premier League. While this summer’s work won’t be as significant, there will still be upgrades to be carried out with the standards changing on a yearly basis. “There’ll still be multi-millions of pounds to spend on Portman Road,” he said. “It’s incredible considering we’ve been in the Premier League so recently, but as the machine of the Premier League moves on and moves forward, their demands are increased. “But it’s nowhere near what we had to do last time. The big thing is Playford Road and the training ground will be open in July. The team have done an incredible job, Mark Calver [facilities consultant] and the team have got that on time and on budget, and I can’t wait to get in it.” Quizzed on whether promotion hastens the rebuild of the Cobbold Stand, a medium to long-term aim, Ashton added: “Over the next couple of months you will see numerous plans coming out for Portman Road and the areas around Portman Road. “We work really well with the council, they’ve been really supportive. Not only do we want to build a football club, we want to help regenerate this town. We’re passionate about that. “I’d say watch this space because I think there’ll be more things coming out over the next few months.” Photo: TWTD



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MrJase_79 added 17:02 - May 4

Lovely stuff! COYB 4

johnwarksshorts added 17:03 - May 4

More exciting times ahead. Hope our recruitment is spot on this time around giving us a fair crack at staying in the prem. 14

KBsSocks added 17:04 - May 4

"it’s difficult to tell the fanbase everything" or indeed anything if it involves a meaningful apology -11

grow_our_own added 17:07 - May 4

Ashton out. -12

terryf added 17:16 - May 4

Recruitment is key to having a successful season.



The likes of Bournemouth, Brentford and Brighton have shown the way and we need to quickly follow.



Last time around was a big disappointment, recruitment was poor overall and on too many occasions it was men against the boys.



Just get it right this time Mr Ashton! 1

jas0999 added 17:18 - May 4

Excellent. Looking forward to an exciting summer. 4

flykickingbybgunn added 17:18 - May 4

Exciting times. Looking forward to next season already. 2

RIPbobby added 17:20 - May 4

Whilst I harbour no personal animosity towards the Chief Executive Officer, there is a distinct lack of evidence to suggest that the organisation is better prepared for future challenges. It appears that extensive modifications to the ground are unnecessary, particularly as the playing surface is maturing well. The completion of a new training facility does not automatically translate to improved performance on the pitch, nor does the mere appointment of new recruitment staff guarantee success.



Specifically, the arrival of personnel from Manchester United fails to inspire confidence, considering the inconsistent transfer record of that club over recent years. It would be more prudent to examine the models established by Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, and Bournemouth, which are widely regarded as the leaders in modern recruitment.



Brentford provides a particularly impressive example. Despite the departures of key players such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, and Yoane Wissa within the last twenty four months, they have consistently identified and secured capable replacements. Such strategic efficiency is truly commendable. -7

trevski_s added 17:28 - May 4

I always love how clear and open Ashton is about anything regarding the club both on and off the pitch. Looking forward to seeing the changes over the summer and whether any news comes out about the Cobbald Stand. For now though, lets just enjoy the here and now of the promotion and I hope they are sending a few scouts to the World Cup as I reckon there might be some gems there COYB 1

ONENIL78 added 17:35 - May 4

Ashton in....and stay in 0

RedX added 17:40 - May 4

Great work as always, Mark. 1

BlueRuin69 added 17:48 - May 4

Great stuff Mark, keep up the goid work. Coyb 2

Linkboy13 added 17:48 - May 4

Actions speak louder than words let's see what happens in the summer . Hayden Hackney is the only player in the championship if Middlesborough don't get promoted i would be interested in but not at the usual over inflated championship prices. Buying from abroad is far more beneficial financially. 0

Pirateplank added 17:53 - May 4

@Trevski



Your joking, right? He repeatedly lied to the club, its sponsors, players and fans and has still not come clean or apologied for dragging it through the mud for his own ends. 5

KBsSocks added 17:58 - May 4

Can we have another article to take this lying slimey git off the top spot of TWTD please, Phil ? 1

jayceee added 18:01 - May 4

Great season with only two blemishes:

A-hole fans that could do nothing but winge and moan, and this pillock dragging us through the mud. We are still the brunt of jokes on all platforms, often called nazis. Both are so unnecessary and leave a bad taste that will linger. 1

KBsSocks added 18:02 - May 4

Ashton OUT. 2

grow_our_own added 18:04 - May 4

Ashton OUT. 1

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