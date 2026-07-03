Released Blues Legend Thomas Joins Wrexham

Friday, 3rd Jul 2026 17:34

Town Women’s all-time top appearance-maker and goalscorer Natasha Thomas has joined Wrexham following her release by the Blues at the end of last season.

Jamaica international Thomas made 260 appearances for Town, scoring 175 goals, claiming the club’s Golden Boot for four successive seasons, having signed from her local side Lowestoft Town in October 2015.

Wrexham play in the Adran Premier, the top level of women’s football in Wales and will also compete in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the campaign ahead having won the title last season.

“I’m really excited to be here,” she said. “I always wanted the next club to be the right one for me but also know I’m the right person for the club as well.

“I had previously looked at Wrexham and seeing the team win two trophies last season was a big thing for me. I always like to win silverware, and I think that I can do that here with the club.

“I am 30 years old so I can bring an abundance of experience to this team. I have that international experience as well. I am a fast player who likes to score goals and I hope to score many at Wrexham.

“The community is a huge thing for me as well as the fans. I always look to the fans when I’m playing football. For me, you can see that warmth and togetherness here at Wrexham and hopefully I can get them on board, and they will be cheering me on as well.”

Head coach Jenny Sugarman added: “I’m delighted to be able to bring a player of Tash’s experience and quality to Wrexham and I’m excited to see how she will help elevate this team further.

“Tash has shown both with Ipswich and Jamaica her ability to link play as well as creating and scoring goals, and her qualities will help us with our domestic and European ambitions.

“We look forward to integrating Tash into the squad over the next few weeks and get her up to speed with her teammates ahead of our historic first ever European game later this month.”

Photo: Matchday Images