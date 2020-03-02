Scapegoats



A lot of blame gets thrown about on this site and on other media with owner, manager and players on the receiving end. I haven't seen too many posts where supporters have taken the blame for the current predicament, because you had a massive role in it. Every national pundit was agreed that Mick McCarthy was doing an incredible job with the budget available and whatever about his general likeability factor as an individual, he was liked and respected as a manager by his players wherever he had been, brought some excellent players to the club and got results. Neither was it realistic that we could compete with Premier League parachute payments, though people are always happy to squander someone else's money. Demanding that we play an expansive game from the back in an era where high pressing was never as intense or well-coached and without the resources to recruit multiple new players was always extremely high risk, if not a suicide mission. I would still be hopeful that there is enough character in the squad to get into the top six this season and believe we have a capable manager, but make no mistake this division will become a lot tougher next season and following seasons. As for those of you who thought relegation would be a good thing for the club, those who thought we should get a young manager from the lower divisions, maybe you should hold your hands up, because you are as responsible as any of the other stakeholders, maybe more so. Supporters, usually without an ounce of experience in management, nowadays think they are better placed to run the club and team and those appointed, rather than just support the club. I don't have any particular agenda regarding McCarthy or his era, for him substitute Sean Dyche, Tony Pulis, Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder, Chris Hughton, they all have one thing in common, they took clubs into the Premier League using pragmatic football as they saw fit, not what others dictated, which improved and disimproved with the budgets and players available, by making the best of their resources. Supporters should support their clubs and leave the managing to others. If you want to coach and manage, there are avenues available, don't try to start at the top level of professional football where your negative influence is more likely to ruin your club. If you are looking for a scapegoat now, maybe many need to have a look at themselves.





Bloots added 21:36 - Mar 2

Numbskulls.

stonojnr added 22:01 - Mar 2

should have saved this for April 1st. If you genuinely think Towns supporters are at fault for the mess we are in, well I disagree. Frankly we'd be in the same position in the same league if McCarthy was still in charge, the losing streak of 10 games from his has last 20 games in charge had nothing to do with the fans did it ?. Yet part of me still agrees, because we as fans just accept the performances on the pitch handed to us and grumble quietly on the internet yet turn up every week, if the fans were more agitated, got more vocal, got more critical, complained more vocally, put their point across more loudly to the people running the club, maybe the players would give more effort on the pitch, the manager would demand more from them, but whilst apathy reigns and remains, and people seek scapegoats instead of focusing on the real issues then nothing will change.

Daleyitfc added 22:06 - Mar 2

Drivel. At least it was short.

Umros added 22:17 - Mar 2

Poor blog, poor argument.

algarvefan added 22:42 - Mar 2

I think on the whole the fans have been excellent and gave the club amazing support even through relegation last season. McCarthy did on the whole do well for us with very little resourcing but eventually if you starve a patient he will die, McCarthy was getting nowhere and his relationship with the fans (his own fault) had soured.



Ipswich fans are not complacent, it's just never really been our way to be unpleasant or overly vocal, we have in the main, good well behaved supporters and I hope we always will. Boycotting or booing has never helped the club where fans do that.



I like many others keep watching and hope for improvement, there are positives and some good young players, there are enough miserable moaning people in the world and I don't intend adding to their numbers. I will simply just keep supporting the team, voicing my opinion for what it's worth, nobody is forcing me or any of you, it's called football, it's often painful, but deep down we still love the game and our team.

