Bolton Targeting Nsiala Move
Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 14:47
TWTD understands that Bolton Wanderers are eyeing a permanent move for Blues central defender Toto Nsiala.
Nsiala, 27, has been in and out of the Town side in recent weeks having recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season.
The Kinshasa-born DR Congo international, who grew up in Liverpool, joined the Blues from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018 in a double deal with Jon Nolan, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road.
In total Nsiala, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, made 28 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once.
If Nsiala’s departure for the Trotters is confirmed, it is likely to lead to further speculation that the Blues could look to re-sign former central defender Tommy Smith, who is continuing to train at Playford Road having left the Colorado Rapids during the MLS close season.
Photo: Werner Scholz
