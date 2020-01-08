Bolton Targeting Nsiala Move

Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 14:47 TWTD understands that Bolton Wanderers are eyeing a permanent move for Blues central defender Toto Nsiala. Nsiala, 27, has been in and out of the Town side in recent weeks having recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season. The Kinshasa-born DR Congo international, who grew up in Liverpool, joined the Blues from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018 in a double deal with Jon Nolan, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road. In total Nsiala, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, made 28 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once. If Nsiala’s departure for the Trotters is confirmed, it is likely to lead to further speculation that the Blues could look to re-sign former central defender Tommy Smith, who is continuing to train at Playford Road having left the Colorado Rapids during the MLS close season. Play Football, Lose Weight

Girthyguy added 14:49 - Jan 8

Il drive him there now. 3

itfc58 added 14:49 - Jan 8

Sorry Toto but off you go . Happy days 1

MrTown added 14:52 - Jan 8

Heard this 2 days ago, thought it was horse waffle though. Heard it is only a loan move though.



I think it could do the lad good for a fresh start.



He is a lovely man, met him a couple of times. Disguesting the way he has been treated on social, he'll know his own level of performance has been good enough. 2

OsborneOneNil added 14:57 - Jan 8

He was by far our best defender at Pompey, prior to being pulled. 0

itfcjoe added 14:59 - Jan 8

What an upgrade Smith for Nsiala would be 2

BaddowBlue1 added 15:00 - Jan 8

I take it that Bolton's finances are in a better state than they were earlier in the season otherwise I suspect this will be a loan. Would like Tommy Smith back but that depends on his MLS Status.

0

runningout added 15:08 - Jan 8

Needs new start, like a few more!! Toto Nsiala will shine at Bolton -1

ChrisFelix added 15:08 - Jan 8

If Bolton are involved does that mean we will give away 0

kozmik added 15:10 - Jan 8

snap their hands off! 1

tebbo28 added 15:24 - Jan 8

I'm amazed at this. Who on earth does their scouting?

0

