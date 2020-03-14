Palace and Leeds Eyeing Woolfenden

Saturday, 14th Mar 2020 17:00 TWTD understands Crystal Palace and Leeds United are the latest clubs to have run the rule over Blues central defender Luke Woolfenden. The 21-year-old has been one of Town’s top performers this season and has caught the eye of a number of sides from higher divisions, most notably Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United as well as Championship QPR. Palace, currently 12th in the top flight, had Woolfenden watched as the Blues were beaten 2-1 at Blackpool a fortnight ago, while the Whites, top of the Championship as things stand, have also been keeping tabs on the former East Bergholt High School pupil. Woolfenden is contracted to Town until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season. Play Football, Lose Weight

LWNR2013 added 17:04 - Mar 14

Interest is inmevitable 0

LWNR2013 added 17:04 - Mar 14

Can’t spell! 0

RegencyBlue added 17:11 - Mar 14

He’ll be sold, Downes to.



It’s the Evans way! 0

tractorboybig added 17:18 - Mar 14

why would anyone want to stay here when a real football club come calling? -2

Cakeman added 17:20 - Mar 14

I think Palace would be a very good choice for him. Like them or not they do know how to play and keep in The Premier league. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:37 - Mar 14

40 mil and Wickham on loan.......? Then I woke up 0

londontractorboy57 added 17:43 - Mar 14

The steady decline of itfc into obscurity sad so sad. 0

Lathers added 18:05 - Mar 14

The boys barely kicked a ball for us and he will be gone. Can’t blame him. I keep telling myself things can’t get any worse, but then sadly I know they will. 0

