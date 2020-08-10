Morris Suffers Second ACL Injury

Monday, 10th Aug 2020 14:25 TWTD understands Town striker Ben Morris has suffered an ACL injury in training, only eight months after returning to action following a similar injury. The 21-year-old had been one of the young players tipped to make an impression on the first team in the season ahead but now potentially faces missing the entire 2020/21 campaign. The news is a huge blow to the Colchester-born academy product, who was sidelined with his previous ACL injury, also sustained in training in January 2019. Morris, who along with fellow young strikers Aaron Drinan and Ben Folami has been training with the first team, eventually returned to action with the U23s in December last year but wasn’t involved with the first team before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus. Confirming the injury, physio Matt Byard told the club site: “Ben has sadly re-torn his cruciate ligament. “He is seeing a specialist next week and we will take it from there but obviously it will mean an extensive recovery period.” Prior to his injury, Morris, who is contracted to the Blues until next summer with the club having an option for a further season, had made one senior start and four sub appearances without scoring. The England U17, U18 and U19 international has also spent spells on loan at Woking and Forest Green Rovers.

Photo: ITFC



Smithy added 14:32 - Aug 10

Terrible luck, get well soon Ben, come back better and stronger 5

Wickets added 14:32 - Aug 10

Blimey what rotten luck for Ben ,lets wish him all the best . 5

itfcjoe added 14:34 - Aug 10

Devastating news, gutted for him 4

Dissboyitfc added 14:34 - Aug 10

really gutted for the lad, horrible news! 4

Mullet added 14:35 - Aug 10

Gutting. Was hoping for big things from him. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:37 - Aug 10

Poor lad! What kind of training do we do that these injuries occur? Is this very bad luck or bad management? I don't know the answer. 3

Suffolkboy added 14:37 - Aug 10

Let’s hope Town can ensure he gets only the very best advice and treatment to effect a certain and full recovery this time around .

All the best ,Ben ,

COYB 2

Pencilpete added 14:41 - Aug 10

He's clearly made of glass - the new Tom Adeyemi ... get rid -2

jas0999 added 14:41 - Aug 10

Terrible news for the lad. Tough to recover fully the first time, so this will be a real test, which I’m pure he will pass. 2

Murphys_Law added 14:49 - Aug 10

Pencilpete No Words! 0

Horsham added 14:50 - Aug 10

Poor from PP . Extremely poor. Good luck Ben and hope you recover quickly. 2

Bert added 14:54 - Aug 10

At his age this is not uncommon but it is so sad for the lad. His head will be all over the place so the club and fans must support him.

0

rugbytomc added 14:56 - Aug 10

absolutely gutted for the lad. As a fan, I was hoping he might be the nextBowditch/Bent/Rhodes. Hope they can get it sorted this time 0

