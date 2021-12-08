Town to Cover Cost of Coaches to Barrow

Wednesday, 8th Dec 2021 12:36 Town are covering the cost of two coaches for supporters travelling to Barrow for next Wednesday’s FA Cup second-round replay against the Bluebirds at The Dunes Hotel Stadium “as a way of thanking fans for their ongoing support”. The club has been given 662 tickets for the Blues' first ever competitive visit to the Cumbrians’ home, 500 on a standing terrace and 112 seated. They will go on general sale from 2pm this afternoon. Seating tickets cost £20 for adults, £16 for 65-plus and £7 for under-18s, while under-sevens are admitted free. Terrace tickets are £17 for adults, £14 for 65-plus and £6 for under-18s with under-sevens again free. They can be purchased via Barrow’s website here. Coaches will leave Portman Road at 10am with pick-ups at Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Coach travel can be booked here.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Cloddyseedbed added 12:40 - Dec 8

Reckon it won't cost the club much.

0

north_stand77 added 12:46 - Dec 8

Still a nice gestureCloddyseedbed. 1

blu_dru added 12:49 - Dec 8

Yes, should have hired every fan a limo Cloddy 0

DBlues added 12:52 - Dec 8

Not that there will be a rush but the match tickets are already on sale 0

tivo added 12:52 - Dec 8

500 + 112 = 662 ? 0

3_5_2 added 12:59 - Dec 8

I’m already in the area but after the last few weeks I’m not sure I can be bothered. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments