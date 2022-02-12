Morsy and Jackson Start at MK

Saturday, 12th Feb 2022 14:27 Skipper Sam Morsy returns following his suspension and Kayden Jackson is surprise selection up front as the Blues, backed by 7,000 fans, face the MK Dons at Stadium MK. Morsy, who was banned for four games following an off the ball incident in the Accrington match, comes into midfield alongside Tyreeq Bakinson for Lee Evans, who has continued to suffer with a groin problem, who drops out. Jackson, making his second start since Kieran McKenna took charge, is the lone central striker with Conor Chaplin and Bersant Celina behind him with Macauley Bonne and James Norwood on the bench. For the Dons, who are managed by ex-Town academy midfielder and coach Liam Manning, former Blues loanee Troy Parrott starts and one-time striker Connor Wickham is on the bench. MK Dons: Cumming, Watson, Lewington (c), O'Hora, Darling, Twine, Corbeanu, Coventry, McEachran, Parrott, Harvie. Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Eisa, Kemp, Boateng, Wickham, Kesler-Hayden. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Burns, Bakinson, Morsy (c), Thompson, Chaplin, Celina, Jackson. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Carroll, Aluko, Bonne, Norwood. Referee: Oliver Langford (West Midlands).

Photo: Matchday Images



Zuthernblue added 14:31 - Feb 12

Ha,ha, long odds on predicting that line up anyhow COYB! 0

warwickblue added 14:32 - Feb 12

warwickblue added 14:33 - Feb 12

warwickblue added 14:34 - Feb 12

Surprised by my phone not working properly... and Jackson! 9

Europablue added 14:35 - Feb 12

I did not Bonne to start and be on the bench at the same time. These modern coaches are very imaginative. 0

swede added 14:35 - Feb 12

Phil, you need to amend that line-up. You have Bonne starting and as sub! 0

BossMan added 14:35 - Feb 12

18 points from his first 8 games is a tally only matched by Rotherham based on the last 8 games everyone has played. MK Dons have 17 pts and sit 3rd in that form table of last 8 matches so another tough away fixture for McKenna considering Sheff Wed and Bolton also sit in the top 6 for current form over 8 games. The early signs are really encouraging regardless of how today goes. 1

arc added 14:36 - Feb 12

It's been obvious for a while that striker is our problem position. But I am surprised to see Jackson. Perhaps his pace will be useful here. (But I would love to see Simpson given a chance at some point.) 4

ivandeighton added 14:36 - Feb 12

Hope McKenna doesn't turn out too be another Paul Hurst -1

arc added 14:38 - Feb 12



Oh, and a great photo choice, Phil—another vicious assault by Morsy!! ;-) 3

PhilTWTD added 14:38 - Feb 12

arc



I did deliberately avoid using that one for a few weeks! 4

multiplescoregasms added 14:39 - Feb 12

Well not the line up we were expecting that's for sure. 1

paris_mitchell_in_oz added 14:40 - Feb 12

FFS! Why do we persist with Jackson? Such a donkey. Will probably go out and score a brace now I've said that. 1

Blocker123 added 14:40 - Feb 12

I know we had to have someone up front… But Jackson?!?!?

If you know, you know.😉

Up The Towen!!!⚽️🚜⚽️🚜 1

ChrisFelix added 14:45 - Feb 12

Having Bonne on the bench doesn't surprise me but starting with Jackson does 1

blueboy1981 added 14:49 - Feb 12

ROTATION - in Division 3 …. !!!!

Haven’t we seen it all before ???

Fingers crossed it actually works, but I won’t be putting a Dime on it !!! 1

Kirbmeister added 14:50 - Feb 12

Bonne flatters to deceive. He’s not that great. Reckon KM sees Jackson in training and hopes he can replicate it during a game. 1

TimmyH added 14:51 - Feb 12

Thought Bakinson's goal would cement his start today...not sure about him and as for Jackson starting!!!...he's shown absolutely nothing when he does start or comes on as sub for the last season or so. 0

ArnieM added 14:52 - Feb 12

McK is only really “ rotating” the strikers isn’t he. I don’t think he’s rotating in the true sense of the word though. I think he’s using the second half of the season to really analyse the strikers and view them in different combinations with more of an eye on next season…. It wouldn’t surprise me me if none of them are here ! 1

Monkey_Blue added 14:58 - Feb 12

Jackson has pace so I’m assuming the Mck thinks “on the break” might be more important than in games where we know we will dominate possession. He might stretch MK and exploit them when they lose the ball in our half🤔 I’m still surprised though and would have gone Bonne & Chaplin. Results have been good despite personal changes since Kieran arrived so you have to assume there is some actual cerebral reasoning… where with PC it just seemed he picked names out of a hat. 1

TimmyH added 14:58 - Feb 12

Rotating strikers that are all misfiring...might as well play Aluko upfront! 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:00 - Feb 12

*personel 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:02 - Feb 12

Is Aluko a striker? Look at his career record. It’s about a goal in ten. Not knocking him as he’s been good, but he’s one of the three behind, not a striker. 0

TimmyH added 15:06 - Feb 12

Yes but when all your strikers are so poor currently might as well try something different and he's as good as anybody with the ball at feet control wise...wouldn't be worse than Jackson, playing Jackson on the break? not often we've played like that this season. We're largely a possession side going by stats 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:11 - Feb 12

Pick players for a reason not just for a change TimmyH… if we’d lost 6 out of 8 it’s possible you have a point but we are winning mainly regardless of strikers being on the scoresheet. 0

