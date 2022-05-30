Town Sign Rotherham Striker Ladapo
Monday, 30th May 2022 18:07
Town have announced the signing of former Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo on a three-year deal once his Millers deal is up at the end of June.
Adding firepower to the squad has been high on the Blues' priorities during the close season with Kieran McKenna’s side having been unable to turn dominant displays into goals on a number of occasions during 2021/22.
“I’ve had a long day doing paperwork, the medical and meeting people, but I am so pleased to have signed here,” Ladapo told iFollow Ipswich.
“Everyone has been so good to me already and shown me around the training ground and stadium.
“The chance to come and play for this club, with the history and fanbase it has, is brilliant for me. I am buzzing.
“The manager has plans and goals here, and this feels like the perfect fit for me.”
Manager McKenna said: “We are really happy to have secured Freddie’s services.
“He is a proven goalscorer at this level but beyond that he brings qualities to the side that we think will be important for us.
“Freddie has a good physical stature, the ability to run beyond the defence, and is good in one-on-one situations. He’s a signing that we think can be really important for us.”
Ladapo, 29, was a youth player with Southend and Colchester before making his first league appearances with the U’s in 2012/13 and spent stints on loan at Thurrock, Chelmsford, Bishop Stortford, Woking and Nuneaton while with the North Essex side.
Spells with Kidderminster, Hayes & Yeading (loan), Grays (loan) and Margate followed before a big move to Premier League Crystal Palace in March 2016.
The 6ft 2in tall striker joined Oldham and then Shrewsbury on loan and left the Eagles in January 2018 having made only two senior sub appearances to join Southend.
Six months later, he moved on to Plymouth, before he signed for Rotherham for a reported £500,000 in the summer of 2019, the South Yorkshire club’s record signing.
Romford-born Ladapo scored 41 goals in 78 starts and 45 sub appearances in his three seasons with the Millers, 17 in his first in League One, nine in the the Championship and 15 in League One last season.
In January, Rotherham announced that Ladapo had handed in a transfer request with Sheffield Wednesday having shown interest.
A fortnight ago, the Millers announced that they had released the striker despite having an option to keep him for a further season having left him out of their final three games of their promotion campaign.
Ladapo becomes Town’s first signing of the summer and manager McKenna’s first permanent senior recruit since he took over at Portman Road in December.
