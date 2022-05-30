Town Sign Rotherham Striker Ladapo

Monday, 30th May 2022 18:07 Town have announced the signing of former Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo on a three-year deal once his Millers deal is up at the end of June. Adding firepower to the squad has been high on the Blues' priorities during the close season with Kieran McKenna’s side having been unable to turn dominant displays into goals on a number of occasions during 2021/22. “I’ve had a long day doing paperwork, the medical and meeting people, but I am so pleased to have signed here,” Ladapo told iFollow Ipswich. “Everyone has been so good to me already and shown me around the training ground and stadium. “The chance to come and play for this club, with the history and fanbase it has, is brilliant for me. I am buzzing. “The manager has plans and goals here, and this feels like the perfect fit for me.” Manager McKenna said: “We are really happy to have secured Freddie’s services. “He is a proven goalscorer at this level but beyond that he brings qualities to the side that we think will be important for us. “Freddie has a good physical stature, the ability to run beyond the defence, and is good in one-on-one situations. He’s a signing that we think can be really important for us.” Ladapo, 29, was a youth player with Southend and Colchester before making his first league appearances with the U’s in 2012/13 and spent stints on loan at Thurrock, Chelmsford, Bishop Stortford, Woking and Nuneaton while with the North Essex side. Spells with Kidderminster, Hayes & Yeading (loan), Grays (loan) and Margate followed before a big move to Premier League Crystal Palace in March 2016. The 6ft 2in tall striker joined Oldham and then Shrewsbury on loan and left the Eagles in January 2018 having made only two senior sub appearances to join Southend. Six months later, he moved on to Plymouth, before he signed for Rotherham for a reported £500,000 in the summer of 2019, the South Yorkshire club’s record signing. Romford-born Ladapo scored 41 goals in 78 starts and 45 sub appearances in his three seasons with the Millers, 17 in his first in League One, nine in the the Championship and 15 in League One last season. In January, Rotherham announced that Ladapo had handed in a transfer request with Sheffield Wednesday having shown interest. A fortnight ago, the Millers announced that they had released the striker despite having an option to keep him for a further season having left him out of their final three games of their promotion campaign. Ladapo becomes Town’s first signing of the summer and manager McKenna’s first permanent senior recruit since he took over at Portman Road in December.

BlueBoots added 18:13 - May 30

Perfect fit for the way McKenna likes to play...very happy with this! 0

ITFC_Cotton added 18:15 - May 30

Welcome Freddie! 1

SouperJim added 18:15 - May 30

Very nice, I like 0

ShropshireBluenago09 added 18:16 - May 30

Good addition. Fast, powerful and experienced. Saw him on loan at Shrewsbury a few years ago and of course in his time at Rotherham. 1

BangaloreBlues added 18:17 - May 30

So, by Rotherham's reckoning, he's not good enough for the EFL Championship.

I hope he will do well for us, we need a proper goal scorer. 0

Suffolkboy added 18:18 - May 30

Looks like sound judgement ; guess our ‘selectors ‘ will have detailed knowledge of any character weaknesses or defaults ,for KM will be looking for reliability and consistent application !

COYB 0

Uppatown90 added 18:18 - May 30

Decent signing this. Fits the mould of the tall, athletic striker that Mckenna has mentioned he wants in his system. Decent goal return over the last couple of years! Free agent too, means more in the budget for our the worldy left sided player we are hopefully going to sign. Good start to the summer! 3

leftie1972 added 18:20 - May 30

Wow, where the hell did this one come from! Welcome Freddie and good luck. 0

SouperJim added 18:22 - May 30





Big and powerful, good in the air and equally comfortable with the ball on the floor, has that poachers instinct in the box too. An exciting signing! 1

bugblatter added 18:24 - May 30

Doesn’t sound too shabby. 0

planetblue_2011 added 18:28 - May 30

Great signing he’s done well at Rotherham & at league 1 level.

Good bit of business McKenna & first proper signing👍⚽️ 0

Gforce added 18:31 - May 30

Welcome aboard the promotion train Freddie.

Hopefully krafty Keiran has got another one lined up to play alongside you. 1

Len_Brennan added 18:36 - May 30

Was never convinced by him, but I suppose he has a decent enough goal return at this level. Hopefully he proves me wrong & does really well for us, scoring key goals. I'll certainly get behind him when he puts on the shirt.

I'm assuming that he is not going to be our first choice centre forward for the season ahead & that someone else is being lined up for that role, with Jackson & Ladapo in support or as alternatives. 0

Marcus added 18:37 - May 30

Rotherham fans on Twitter praise his ability but criticise his attitude - claim he's the type who acts as if bigger than the club. Sounds like he was unsettled, perhaps Ipswich is where he can settle. Good luck! 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 18:38 - May 30

25 goals in 62 games in league one is decent and we now have a bit of height up front when needed. What’s not to like. Still need a potent striker through the middle as well as him so 🤞 0

BossMan added 18:39 - May 30

He scored 11 goals last season. Burns and Bonne scored 12 and Chaplin 9. 0

