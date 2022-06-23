Cook Eyeing Dobra
Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 10:15
Blues forward Armando Dobra is being eyed by his former Town boss Paul Cook for a move to his current club Chesterfield.
The Derbyshire Times is reporting that the 21-year-old is on Cook’s radar, released former Blues left-back Bailey Clements having already moved to the National League Spireites during the close season.
Dobra looks set to leave Town this summer despite a year remaining on his contract and the Blues having an option for a further season.
TWTD understands Cook is indeed keen on Dobra, however, it’s likely a move to an EFL club would be preferable with a number of clubs understood to be keen on the Albania U21 international who spent last season with Colchester.
Dobra has made 16 starts and 14 sub appearances for Town, scoring two senior goals.
