Cook Eyeing Dobra

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 10:15 Blues forward Armando Dobra is being eyed by his former Town boss Paul Cook for a move to his current club Chesterfield. The Derbyshire Times is reporting that the 21-year-old is on Cook’s radar, released former Blues left-back Bailey Clements having already moved to the National League Spireites during the close season. Dobra looks set to leave Town this summer despite a year remaining on his contract and the Blues having an option for a further season. TWTD understands Cook is indeed keen on Dobra, however, it’s likely a move to an EFL club would be preferable with a number of clubs understood to be keen on the Albania U21 international who spent last season with Colchester. Dobra has made 16 starts and 14 sub appearances for Town, scoring two senior goals.

Monkey_Blue added 10:36 - Jun 23

I would be disappointed to see Dobra leave but even more so to see him drop to the national league with Cook. He needs developing and Cook is no coach… 1

DinDjarin added 10:48 - Jun 23

Is this the same Cook who never played him? 2

PortmanTerrorist added 10:49 - Jun 23

Come on Dobs, light it up in pre season, convince ITFC you are worth keeping faith with. We all know there is a player in there, but time has almost run out and the only way would be down I suspect. Good luck ! 3

