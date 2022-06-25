Bakinson Training With Bristol City U23s After Town Fail to Take Option

Saturday, 25th Jun 2022 09:34 Former Blues loanee Tyreeq Bakinson is training with Bristol City’s U23s, Town having decided not to make the midfielder’s move a permanent switch. Bakinson, 23, spent the second half of last season on loan at Portman Road, scoring twice in 14 starts and three sub appearances. The move, which followed criticism of the one-time Luton youngster by Robins manager Nigel Pearson, was with a view to the deal becoming permanent in the summer but earlier this month Town instead signed Dom Ball following his release by QPR. “He’s here but he’s not training with us at the moment,” Pearson told BristolLive when asked about Bakinson’s situation. “Ipswich have decided that they don’t want to take their option on him, so we’ll be looking to try and find a solution to that.” Bakinson has a year left on his contract at Ashton Gate, the Robins having taken up an option for a further season in November last year while he was in their first team.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 09:54 - Jun 25

I thought the lad impressed towards the back end of the season, but KM clearly knows his standards and has set the bar higher. For us, that has to be a sign of reassurance. Bring on the new season! 2

NthQldITFC added 09:55 - Jun 25

Shame. I thought he was worth a punt, but totally trust McKenna et al on this. Perhaps this allows more development opportunity for Humphreys and possibly Harper, given Benny the Ball and Evans will probably take most of the space alongside Captain Marvel. Exciting season ahead, methinks. COYB. 2

Cakeman added 10:01 - Jun 25

He did well for us but maybe not at a consistent level.

Showed a very good attitude but it is evident his future lays away from Bristol. I hope he gets set up with a new club soon.

PS he scored one of the best goals of the season for us. 1

PortmanTerrorist added 10:04 - Jun 25

Good luck Tyreeq, you never let anyone down here and showed some good ability.



Definitely good enough for League 1, just not good enough for us. Enough said. 0

Churchman added 10:06 - Jun 25

It’s an interesting one. If KM thinks there is better out there, great. This was the second occasion where the loan system was advantageous to us. Walton - it meant we got to have a look at him and visa versa and come up with a deal. Bakinson the same with a different outcome.



If he doesn’t find a club, I could still see him coming back here if the squad is light at the end of the transfer window and BC pay half his salary for the last year of his contract. From what I saw of Bakinson, he has something about him but I’m not wholly convinced. 0

