Bakinson Training With Bristol City U23s After Town Fail to Take Option
Saturday, 25th Jun 2022 09:34
Former Blues loanee Tyreeq Bakinson is training with Bristol City’s U23s, Town having decided not to make the midfielder’s move a permanent switch.
Bakinson, 23, spent the second half of last season on loan at Portman Road, scoring twice in 14 starts and three sub appearances.
The move, which followed criticism of the one-time Luton youngster by Robins manager Nigel Pearson, was with a view to the deal becoming permanent in the summer but earlier this month Town instead signed Dom Ball following his release by QPR.
“He’s here but he’s not training with us at the moment,” Pearson told BristolLive when asked about Bakinson’s situation.
“Ipswich have decided that they don’t want to take their option on him, so we’ll be looking to try and find a solution to that.”
Bakinson has a year left on his contract at Ashton Gate, the Robins having taken up an option for a further season in November last year while he was in their first team.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]