Palace Youngster Elliott Joins Town

Saturday, 15th Jun 2024 12:58

Young defender Leon Elliott has signed a professional deal with Town having left Crystal Palace.

The 17-year-old, who can play anywhere across the defence, announced on Instagram that he has joined the Blues, the first move involving Town of the summer transfer window, which opened yesterday.

“After a hard working six months, delighted to have officially signed my first professional contract at Ipswich Town,” he wrote.

Elliott began a scholarship with the Eagles last summer having come through their youth ranks and was among the players to feature in episode five of the 2022 Channel Four documentary series Football Dreams: The Academy.





Instagram