Hladky Offered Burnley Deal

Monday, 15th Jul 2024 14:00 Former Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky is reported to have been offered a two-year deal by Championship Burnley, but is tipped to join Jablonec in Czechia. Hladky, 33, left Town at the start of the month having been unable to agree terms on a new deal. According to iSport.cz, the Clarets made Hladky a two-year contract on better terms than were on offer at Portman Road. However, they report it’s likely he could instead end up at Czech top-flight side Jablonec, despite the deal there being worth less than the Turf Moor terms. Burnley are in need of a new keeper with Arijanet Muric close to joining the Blues in a deal worth £8 million plus £2 million in top-ups. Hladky is understood to have turned down the chance to join Banik Ostrava, while Slavia Prague have also been linked. Elsewhere, Town are among a number of clubs linked with a potential season-loan loan move for Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann should the US international join Inter Milan, as is expected to be the case. The 22-year-old is also claimed to have loan interest from Feyenoord. Meanwhile, ex-Town striker Joe Pigott, 30, has returned to AFC Wimbledon, his club prior to his spell with the Blues, on a season-long loan from Leyton Orient.

HopefulBlue69 added 14:16 - Jul 15

This all seems a bit strange... We're talking about paying £8M for a GK that Burnley wanted to replace with Vlad. Paying him more than we were prepared to do. Surely better biz to pay him a bit more and keep the £8M in our pocket... -1

Help added 14:18 - Jul 15

Footballs a funny old game 1

Bluepool added 14:19 - Jul 15

I find Vaz's situation intriguing, I can only guess that town offered him just a one year contract, seems he is being particularly fussy about what he wants which could end up him shooting himself in the foot. His choice I guess 0

hoppy added 14:20 - Jul 15

Exactly what our new signing, Greaves said, Help. 0

Gforce added 14:22 - Jul 15

It's gone quiet on the Smodics deal ? Fingers crossed it's still being worked on. 0

Monkey_Blue added 14:27 - Jul 15

We don’t know what Hladky was offered by us. There are so many factors to take into account for players in terms of what’s best for their career, financial security, family and general happiness. I can’t think that he doesn’t have his defendable reasons for decisions he making. As for Muric, we are signing a young keeper who’s had a pretty successful career in England so far and has tremendous physical attributes. One good season with us and he could be a £20m plus player, Hladky wouldn’t have that sort of resale value no matter how well he did for us. 0

