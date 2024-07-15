Hladky Offered Burnley Deal
Monday, 15th Jul 2024 14:00
Former Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky is reported to have been offered a two-year deal by Championship Burnley, but is tipped to join Jablonec in Czechia.
Hladky, 33, left Town at the start of the month having been unable to agree terms on a new deal.
According to iSport.cz, the Clarets made Hladky a two-year contract on better terms than were on offer at Portman Road.
However, they report it’s likely he could instead end up at Czech top-flight side Jablonec, despite the deal there being worth less than the Turf Moor terms.
Burnley are in need of a new keeper with Arijanet Muric close to joining the Blues in a deal worth £8 million plus £2 million in top-ups.
Hladky is understood to have turned down the chance to join Banik Ostrava, while Slavia Prague have also been linked.
Elsewhere, Town are among a number of clubs linked with a potential season-loan loan move for Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann should the US international join Inter Milan, as is expected to be the case.
The 22-year-old is also claimed to have loan interest from Feyenoord.
Meanwhile, ex-Town striker Joe Pigott, 30, has returned to AFC Wimbledon, his club prior to his spell with the Blues, on a season-long loan from Leyton Orient.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]