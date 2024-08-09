Town Launch Pink Third Kit Designed With Sheeran

Friday, 9th Aug 2024 12:25

Town have launched a pink third kit ahead of the new season, designed in conjunction with sponsor Ed Sheeran.

The new strip, which is available here now, is inspired by traditional Suffolk pink and features a silhouette of Framlingham Castle, the castle on the hill in Sheeran’s famed song.

Ipswich’s Wolsey Gate, which inspired the turrets at the top of the Town badge, is also included in the design.

Soundwaves from the cheer of the Portman Road crowd as players run out of the tunnel also appear on the front of the shirt, as does a representation of the 60 miles of Suffolk coastline, running from Felixstowe to Lowestoft.

In addition, ’Ed Sheeran x Ipswich Town’ is on the inside the neck with an Ipswich Town heart motif on the back.

“I wanted to incorporate Framingham Castle on here, as it’s my hometown, and in my opinion a huge landmark of Suffolk,” Sheerhan told the club site.

“We used Suffolk pink, which nods to the way cottages have been painted here for generations, but also how beautiful the sunset is in our amazing county. There are also sound waves from the noise of fans at Portman Road.

“It feels like such an honour to be involved in this football club and to be able to create things so close to my heart, which has always been my hometown, family and friends. Which is what football is about really. I can’t wait for the kick-off and to see us in the Prem again.”





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images

blueinscotland added 12:27 - Aug 9

It’s certainly different, which a third shirt should always be IMO! Love the thought process behind the design of it. 3

Reality_2021 added 12:27 - Aug 9

Dear oh dear.



Not for me personally.



Would like to see a luminous green one some day. -1

PavlovsCat added 12:37 - Aug 9

Wow! Love it. 2

1960H added 12:38 - Aug 9

I can only describe this as hideous , I expect it will certainly divide opinions! -1

tetchris added 12:39 - Aug 9

Real men wear pink 2

Marcus added 12:40 - Aug 9

It's quite a slope to play on. The first team could train there if we get Yeovil Town in the Cup again. 2

Marcus added 12:45 - Aug 9

@1960H - part of the Divide Tour? 1

Suffolk_n_Proud added 12:47 - Aug 9

Just take my money ITFC 3

Handslikeplates2 added 12:49 - Aug 9

Cleaver for a 3rd kit. This is really going to go down well with the Sheeran fans, it’s going to sell shed loads! 0

MickMccarthyWasRight added 12:49 - Aug 9

CHAPO looks good in PINK!! 0

BurleysGloryDays added 12:50 - Aug 9

It might seem leftfield now - but it’s a collectors item already, make no mistake



And you won’t get more unique for sure 1

ImAbeliever added 12:51 - Aug 9

Spectacular 1

BlueMoon added 12:51 - Aug 9

I quite like it. I’m sure it’ll sell well to the Sheeran market.



Not sure I see the need to celebrate & promote all things Suffolk mind you. We’re Ipswich Town not Suffolk FC. I would wager many from Framingham aren’t shy in telling you how awful Ipswich is likewise for much of the rest of Suffolk. 0

Ryorry added 12:55 - Aug 9

It's shocking!



BTW @Marcus - absolutely love your avatar! did you design it yourself? 0