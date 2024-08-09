Town Launch Pink Third Kit Designed With Sheeran
Friday, 9th Aug 2024 12:25
Town have launched a pink third kit ahead of the new season, designed in conjunction with sponsor Ed Sheeran.
The new strip, which is available here now, is inspired by traditional Suffolk pink and features a silhouette of Framlingham Castle, the castle on the hill in Sheeran’s famed song.
Ipswich’s Wolsey Gate, which inspired the turrets at the top of the Town badge, is also included in the design.
Soundwaves from the cheer of the Portman Road crowd as players run out of the tunnel also appear on the front of the shirt, as does a representation of the 60 miles of Suffolk coastline, running from Felixstowe to Lowestoft.
In addition, ’Ed Sheeran x Ipswich Town’ is on the inside the neck with an Ipswich Town heart motif on the back.
“I wanted to incorporate Framingham Castle on here, as it’s my hometown, and in my opinion a huge landmark of Suffolk,” Sheerhan told the club site.
“We used Suffolk pink, which nods to the way cottages have been painted here for generations, but also how beautiful the sunset is in our amazing county. There are also sound waves from the noise of fans at Portman Road.
“It feels like such an honour to be involved in this football club and to be able to create things so close to my heart, which has always been my hometown, family and friends. Which is what football is about really. I can’t wait for the kick-off and to see us in the Prem again.”
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
