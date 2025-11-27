Town to Introduce Rules For No-Show Season Ticket Holders

Thursday, 27th Nov 2025 10:47 Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton says the club will be introducing new rules to address non-attendance by season ticket holders, revealing that 6,000 fans have added their names to the waiting list launched last month. Ashton says a significant number of the Blues’ season ticket holders, which number around 20,500, are absent from each match. “It’s becoming a challenge for the first time. We haven’t really talked about this publicly before, but we’ve probably gone around 10 to 12 per cent no-show rate with season ticket holders,” Ashton told TownTV. “For the first time this summer, we’ve introduced a waiting list for season tickets, we have 6,000 people on that waiting list and we’ve got to address this. “We’ve got to look at who the no-shows are, how consistent they are and why they’re not coming. “We are going to have to put some rules in place that if there are consistent no-shows of season ticket holders, we’ve got to put some rules and regulations in place because actually I’ve got 6,000 people here who want those tickets. ‘What we can’t do is therefore have empty seats on matchdays because that affects atmosphere, which affects performance, which affects everything that we’re trying to do. “So, look out for that as we move through the rest of the season and into the summer because I think how we operate will change. “I understand some people can’t come for a game, then we need to be in communication with those fans, they need to be in communication with us, but we want seats filled and we’ll look to address it moving forward. Remember, 6,000 now on a waiting list.” He added: “Things happen, sometimes you can’t use it, but if you don’t want to lose it, use it, use our resale platform.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Blue_In_Boston added 10:52 - Nov 27

Work patterns and constantly changing kick off times could well be part of the reason. I had to abandon my season ticket many years ago for exactly those reasons, and am now effectively an armchair fan as can never get tickets. 1

warfarinman69 added 10:58 - Nov 27

Without giving too much away I suffer from 3 chronic health conditions which sometimes impact my ability to attend - I only miss 3 or 4 games a season at most. This would be discrimination in my case. Plus I had a season ticket through all the years in the wilderness including McCarthy and the 3 Pauls. To "punish fans" - who have paid- is outrageous. They should do something about the away points system - there were a lot of spaces at Hull on Tuesday 0

LA_Tractor_Boy added 11:02 - Nov 27

Agree with this. IMO there is no excuse for not using the resale platform, unless you breakdown etc. on your way to the match. 0

