Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
McKenna: I Don't Think Anything's Close
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 15:25

Boss Kieran McKenna says no additions are close with the Blues yet to make a signing during the January transfer window.

Having had a significant turnaround in the summer which saw 11 players come into the club, McKenna has said he’s in no hurry to make further extensive changes to his squad during this window.

“I don’t think there’s anything close,” he said when asked whether any signings are imminent. “I feel the same really, it’s not consuming my thoughts.

“I know January’s a time when everybody looks at transfers and players who might come into the club, but we have a good group here, still a pretty big group, and I’m working pretty hard to keep improving them and bringing them together as a team.

“Of course, we’ve said we want to improve the squad if we can and improve the team in different ways across the window.

“Those discussions have been hard and the recruitment team and Mark [Ashton] know where we would like to strengthen and the qualities that we would like to bring to the group and they’re working really hard on it and I chip in with that process.

“Other than that, we’ve certainly got enough to focus on here day to day and you can’t take your eye off that, really.

“That’s where it’s up to, I don’t think there’s anything particularly imminent. The club is still working really hard and my main focus at the moment is working really hard with these players that have brought us to this point in the season and I believe can still improve and can, hopefully, get a good result tomorrow.”

The Blues are known to have made an approach to Fulham for midfielder Tom Cairney, but the veteran Cottagers captain seems unlikely to move on.

Town made an offer to Sheffield United striker Patrick Bamford but the former Leeds man and his family opted to stay in Yorkshire and subsequently signed a new 18-month deal at Bramall Lane.

The Blues are also among those keen on West Ham striker Callum Wilson but with Everton, Leeds, Leicester and Celtic also believed to be interested in the former England frontman, whose Hammers contract is in process of being terminated by mutual consent.

Now, Saudi Pro League Al-Shabab are reported to have joined the hunt with Wilson claimed to be ready to travel to the Middle East as soon as next week for talks.

Photo: TWTD

Saturday
17th Jan
12:30
Get a NowTV Day subscription for £14.95 or Monthly subscription for £34.95/month. Monthly subscriptions auto-renew but can be cancelled at any time.


Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



lanceh73 added 15:40 - Jan 16
I'll say it again about Wilson, never gonna happen.
-1

ChingShady added 15:54 - Jan 16
Getting a bit concerned now can't lie.
0

RetroBlue added 15:58 - Jan 16
Same old story every window tbh ...panic buy at the 11th hour no doubt
-2

prebbs007 added 16:00 - Jan 16
why not launch ? it's blindingly obvious to EVERYONE, we need a finisher. We have easily the highest Xg in the division and create far more chances than anyone else yet our CF's don't score anywhere near enough. Our two top scorers play in the same position and rarely both play in the same team, Wilson would be a beast in the championship with the amount of chances we would provide for him. It's now over half way through the window, our rivals are signing players, Coventry 3, Boro 2, and many more across the division but we haven't brought anyone in, I understand we need better than we currently have. Wilson is 100% that.
-1

prebbs007 added 16:01 - Jan 16
lanceh sry autocorrect
-1

jas0999 added 16:03 - Jan 16
It’s great that Hirst is back, but we desperatelY need a striker. Azon and Akpom simply haven’t been good enough and if George was to pick up a suspension or another injury, it will be a problem.
1

JPR77 added 16:06 - Jan 16
Fingers crossed we're looking at Albert Braut Tjaaland, a similar punt taken on Egeli, that's already looking like it will pay off. I'm seeing lots of pop-ups on the Chelsea lad Paez too?
0

Bazza8564 added 16:09 - Jan 16
Tired of going through this every window with people moaning. It's a trickle down process when you aren't in the PL, you look at what players are available or have to wait until the PL boys do their business first.
Add to that AFCON finishing this weekend and it's really going to be the end of next week before anybody is moving volume.
Ane the comments about Panic buys at the end of the window, yeah like Philogene last January? And Clarke a the end of the previous August?
Some people do talk absolute bo**ocks. Our targets will be of a higher calibre, higher profile and will take longer to get done.
And take everything KM says with a huge dose of salt. If he says yes we are really close with a couple, everyone gets crazier still!
Wait, we will be buying, but if we are buying the players I think we are, their replacements and absolute availability have to slot into place first
4

number8 added 16:12 - Jan 16
Not going be easy to bring players in in Jan with the position we are in. You want to improve quality and hopefully be a player that will have a good impact if we do get promoted. How easy is it to get those players in when nothing is for certain.

Although a number 9 that converts more of the chances created would be good, we are second top scores in league so it isn’t that bad. My personal opinion is we don’t really need lots of additions this window and I wouldn’t worry if we didn’t have any but saying that some extra quality is always welcome at any club!!!
3

BlueArmy999 added 16:13 - Jan 16
Retroblue - same old story every window.. yawn yawn yawn. League 1 & championship transfer window served us pretty well don’t you think?
2

StowTractor added 16:14 - Jan 16

Didn't he say that last January and Enciso signed the next day?
0

slobfeatures added 16:15 - Jan 16
Every club wants a decent striker trouble is the decent ones are already under contract and who in their right mind would let them go. No premier league striker will drop to championship (and a drop in wages) so it’s only bench warmers that are available. Are they any good if they can’t get a game?
1

Cakeman added 16:16 - Jan 16
We are fortunate to have the very talented Philogene and Clarke regularly scoring goals and as long as they stay fit that should continue.
Reality is what number nine’s who would be top notch are likely to join us?
I cannot think of any. Our current players in this role aside from Hirst don’t seem to be quite up to the required standard. No point in buying someone for the sake of it unless we could persuade Jamie Vardy to join us for a few months. Not going to happen I know but he is the type who I think would get us over the line.
0

ottovonbismark added 16:47 - Jan 16
My question is, does the system even suit a prolific striker? Isn't the KM approach more about wingers scoring rather than strikers? Hence Philogene and Clarke have contributed the most goals, what use would a 'better' striker be to us if the system doesn't play to their strengths?
0

poet added 16:47 - Jan 16
Panic buying? I don’t think McKenna is interested in doing this,that’s precisely why he’s not panicking.
Someone mentioned that our rivals have already began buying, perhaps they are the panic buyers. Get in quick before anyone else does and make a panic purchase. That’s panicking.

Instead McKenna doesn’t fall into the ‘get in quick’ trap. He weighs up his options, does his research and makes calculated decisions. He’s an intelligent individual who doesn’t follow the leader. If there’s anything at all we should have learnt about our manager to date, and that is, panicking isn’t in his nature.
0

OldFart71 added 16:47 - Jan 16
I was truly glad we didn't get Bamford as I can't see him any better than Hirst and not by any means prolific. Do we want a striker that Leeds didn't want and Sheffield Utd have given him an 18 month contract so that takes him to nearly 34 years of age. We already have to buy Akpom for 7 million if promoted and unless he comes good we would have him and Bamford whilst still needing a decent striker .
If nobody is worth buying get a young striker on loan with potential or even a player currently in the Africa nations Cup.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026