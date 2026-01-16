McKenna: I Don't Think Anything's Close
Friday, 16th Jan 2026 15:25
Boss Kieran McKenna says no additions are close with the Blues yet to make a signing during the January transfer window.
Having had a significant turnaround in the summer which saw 11 players come into the club, McKenna has said he’s in no hurry to make further extensive changes to his squad during this window.
“I don’t think there’s anything close,” he said when asked whether any signings are imminent. “I feel the same really, it’s not consuming my thoughts.
“I know January’s a time when everybody looks at transfers and players who might come into the club, but we have a good group here, still a pretty big group, and I’m working pretty hard to keep improving them and bringing them together as a team.
“Of course, we’ve said we want to improve the squad if we can and improve the team in different ways across the window.
“Those discussions have been hard and the recruitment team and Mark [Ashton] know where we would like to strengthen and the qualities that we would like to bring to the group and they’re working really hard on it and I chip in with that process.
“Other than that, we’ve certainly got enough to focus on here day to day and you can’t take your eye off that, really.
“That’s where it’s up to, I don’t think there’s anything particularly imminent. The club is still working really hard and my main focus at the moment is working really hard with these players that have brought us to this point in the season and I believe can still improve and can, hopefully, get a good result tomorrow.”
The Blues are known to have made an approach to Fulham for midfielder Tom Cairney, but the veteran Cottagers captain seems unlikely to move on.
Town made an offer to Sheffield United striker Patrick Bamford but the former Leeds man and his family opted to stay in Yorkshire and subsequently signed a new 18-month deal at Bramall Lane.
The Blues are also among those keen on West Ham striker Callum Wilson but with Everton, Leeds, Leicester and Celtic also believed to be interested in the former England frontman, whose Hammers contract is in process of being terminated by mutual consent.
Now, Saudi Pro League Al-Shabab are reported to have joined the hunt with Wilson claimed to be ready to travel to the Middle East as soon as next week for talks.
