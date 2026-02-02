Szmodics Closing in On Derby Switch
Monday, 2nd Feb 2026 20:10
Sammie Szmodics is closing in on a move to Derby County after the Rams made a late approach for the Republic of Ireland forward, TWTD understands.
A deal sheet is understood to have gone in ahead of the 7pm deadline with a loan rather than permanent switch looking on the cards given the timescale. Once a deal sheet has gone in, clubs have until 9pm to complete a move.
Derby, managed by Szmodics’s former Blackburn boss John Eustace, made an approach regarding a permanent deal for Szmodics late last week but no fee could be agreed between the clubs for the 30-year-old.
A loan move means Szmodics, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, won’t be able to face the Blues when the teams meet at Pride Park on Saturday.
Wrexham, who also made an approach last week, looked elsewhere today, signing Bailey Cadamarteri from Sheffield Wednesday and Davis Keillor-Dunn from Barnsley, however, other Championship sides also showed loan interest on deadline day.
The Blues are reported to have made a number of offers to Millwall for 24-year-old winger Femi Azeez, however, claims Town were prepared to break the Lions’ transfer record to make the signing are believed to be wide of the mark. It’s likely Azeez was viewed as a potential replacement for Szmodics.
Town's only incoming business on deadline day were the expected additions of U21s players Ryan Doherty from Stevenage and Frankie Runham on loan from Chelsea.
Central midfielder Doherty, 17, joins on a permanent basis, while forward Runham, 19, is initially on loan but with the move set to be made permanent in the summer if an option is triggered.
Town had looked for a senior striker over the course of the window but ultimately brought no one in to add to their existing number nine options, George Hirst, Ivan Azon and Chuba Akpom.
It’s understood a number of potential new attacking recruits were put to manager Kieran McKenna but the Blues boss felt none were better than the players already at his disposal.
Elsewhere, former Blues loanee Kalvin Phillips joined Sheffield United on loan from Manchester City.
Photo: Matchday Images
