Akpom Loan Becomes Permanent Switch
Tuesday, 5th May 2026 15:32
Striker Chuba Akpom will join the Blues on a three-year permanent deal from Ajax on July 1st.
The 30-year-old signed on loan last summer with the deal including an obligation for the one-time Arsenal youngster to sign full-time for a fee of £7 million if Town were promoted back to the Premier League.
The terms relating to the permanent switch were met and the former Middlesbrough frontman will be a Town player from the start of July.
Akpom made nine starts and 22 sub appearances over the course of the season, scoring two goals.
Photo: Matchday Images
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