Akpom Loan Becomes Permanent Switch

Tuesday, 5th May 2026 15:32 Striker Chuba Akpom will join the Blues on a three-year permanent deal from Ajax on July 1st. The 30-year-old signed on loan last summer with the deal including an obligation for the one-time Arsenal youngster to sign full-time for a fee of £7 million if Town were promoted back to the Premier League. The terms relating to the permanent switch were met and the former Middlesbrough frontman will be a Town player from the start of July. Akpom made nine starts and 22 sub appearances over the course of the season, scoring two goals. Photo: Matchday Images



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Roburmsyenna added 15:33 - May 5

Yikes 1

KBsSocks added 15:34 - May 5

Excellent. -2

Thegeniusofmuhren added 15:35 - May 5

Whoops! 0

hadleighboyblue added 15:36 - May 5

That's crazy 2

StringerBell added 15:36 - May 5

Ay caramba! 0

TownSupporter added 15:37 - May 5

Shocking bit of business. Very poor from recruitment. He will surely be heading out on loan next season 2

Robert_Garrett added 15:37 - May 5

He is currently better suited to the Premier league where he will score and set up loads more -3

Gforce added 15:38 - May 5

Wow,he's not good enough for the championship let alone the premier league.

I would imagine we will sell him,at a huge loss. 2

Carberry added 15:40 - May 5

Really! 0

trncbluearmy added 15:40 - May 5

Assume we had no choice 1

Tedray added 15:41 - May 5

This money could have gone to the Broomhill Lido which would have improved the culture of the town............ 0

hoppy added 15:45 - May 5

Blimey.... a 3 year contract? Was that part of the obligation, or has his agent played a blinder? 3

Foreverbleedblue added 15:45 - May 5

Let's be honest , he's sorted until retirement , why would he want to go out on loan or agree to be sold when he's now on a premiership wage. He may well be more suited to the prem and hopefully will see better from him next season ... 0

TownSupporter added 15:46 - May 5

Doesn't make good reading.



£7m on a 3 year deal and he is 30.



No wonder nothing was mentioned regarding Akpom till today. 1

cooper4england added 15:46 - May 5

Great signing...... who turned out to be a rusty bag of nails! Not sure we can blame the management team for that. Maybe next year he comes good. -1

SouperJim added 15:53 - May 5

I actually think he's a perfectly adequate squad player, experienced, played at this level before. No he hasn't done anything much this season, but he's a very competent pro. The situation is what it is, we can either make the best of it or if we really don't see a role for him, send him out on loan. -2

flykickingbybgunn added 15:55 - May 5

Well he has another 3 years to come good.

But let us not be hasty. Lets see what he is like in the Prem. 0

jas0999 added 15:55 - May 5

Ashton said a day or two ago the club were well protected on these deals. Doesn’t appear to be the case here. 1

NeedhamMarketKop added 15:56 - May 5

Why does Akpom play as an attacking midfielder, when he bagged all his Middlesbrough goals as a striker ? 0

Frank_Pun added 15:57 - May 5

I think he will be a better Prem player than he was a Champ player. Teams this season played the low block against us which is why he felt so ineffective but when he has the space to run into, like Hirst, they are much better players 0

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